Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome has been left out of Israel-Premier Tech's squad for this year's race, the team said Friday.

The 38-year-old Froome said in a recent interview that competing at this year's Tour was his "ultimate goal" after his hopes at last year's race were derailed by a positive COVID-19 test.

IPT named Guillaume Boivin, Simon Clarke, Hugo Houle, Krists Neilands, Nick Schultz, Corbin Strong, Dylan Teuns and Michael Woods in their eight-strong squad for the Tour, which starts July 1 in Bilbao, Spain.

"It was a tough decision to select our Tour de France team this year, but we feel we selected eight riders best suited to fulfilling our performance objectives," IPT general manager Kjell Carlstrom said. "The fact that we had a difficult decision to make when looking at our long list shows the strength and depth of our rider group, and unfortunately we could not select everyone."

Froome won the Tour de France in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017 but has completed the race only once since finishing third in 2018; he was 133rd in 2021 after crashing in Stage 1.

Reuters contributed to this report.