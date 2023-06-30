Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is back in action on Friday night after a short injury layoff, competing in his second Diamond League event this year. Chopra currently leads the Javelin Throw standings in the Diamond League, following his victory in Doha last month with an 88.67m throw.

Chopra also won the Diamond League trophy last season, leading the standings across all Diamond League events. Jakub Vadlejch, who has the leading mark in the world this year with an 89.51m throw is part of a strong field in Lausanne, which also includes Anderson Peters and Julian Weber.

This year's Diamond League Final will take place in Eugene, USA in September, with two more events featuring the javelin throw to follow after Lausanne.

Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, who recently set a massive mark of 8.41m in the Interstate Grand Prix in Bhubaneswar, will also be in action in Lausanne on Friday night. He is currently fourth in the standings, having finished third in the Paris Diamond League. Switzerland's Simon Ehammer and Greek Olympic champion Mitliadis Tentoglou lead the way in the long jump standings thus far.

Sreeshankar currently holds the second-longest jump in 2023, just 1cm behind compatriot Jeswin Aldrin. At the Paris Diamond League, the Indian registered a jump of 8.09m, which was just 4cm behind Tentoglou's winning jump on that night.

Tonight, Chopra's event begins at 12:18am IST, while Sreeshankar's event begins at 12:05am IST.

You can follow all the action as it unfolds, here.

