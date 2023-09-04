MANILA, Philippines -- Boriša Simanić, a power forward on the Serbian national team, had surgery to remove a kidney after taking an elbow to the midsection during the FIBA World Cup, the Serbian Federation said Monday.

The injury happened in the final minutes of Serbia's win over South Sudan on Wednesday. Simanić was elbowed by South Sudan's Nuni Omot and immediately crumpled in pain. He was taken to the hospital and had emergency surgery that night.

Over the weekend, however, Simanić had complications. There was an issue finding his blood type, Serbian coach Svetislav Pesic said. Several Serbian players volunteered to give Simanić their blood.

On Sunday, Simanić underwent a second operation and had his kidney removed, according to a statement by Serbian national team doctor Dragan Radovanović. He is expected to remain hospitalized in Manila for some time to recover.

On Monday, Omot released a statement through South Sudan's basketball federation. He called the play where Simanic got hurt "unintentional and unfortunate."

"I am deeply saddened by the news of Simanic's injuries," he said in the statement. "As a sportsman, I firsthand understand the severity of his situation and I am deeply sorry that this happened. No player should have to go through that. I pray for Simanic's recovery and speedy return to the court."

Simanić, 25, has played on the Serbian national team since he was a teenager. He played on the Utah Jazz summer league team in 2022 and has played professionally in Serbian and Spain. He was a backup on the national team this summer, averaging six minutes a game.

Serbia plays Lithuania in the World Cup quarterfinals Tuesday. The team has placed Simanić's No. 28 jersey on an empty seat on its bench in its past two games.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.