Open Extended Reactions

Team USA has qualified for the Olympics in men's 3x3 basketball for the first time and will join the American women as they defend their goal medal next summer in Paris, FIBA announced Wednesday.

The USA men avoided having to qualify next summer as the No. 2 ranked team in the world behind Serbia, which beat the U.S. in the gold medal game earlier this year in the 3x3 World Cup. The team won gold at the Pam Am games last month to help secure the bid.

The women's team also holds a No. 2 FIBA ranking, earning an Olympic berth. The team won the World Cup gold last summer in Switzerland and the Pan Am gold last month as well. They won the first-ever 3x3 women's Olympic gold in 2021 in Tokyo.

USA Basketball is the first federation to qualify both men's and women's 3x3 and 5x5 teams for the Paris Olympics. The men's 5x5 national team earned a spot last summer by finishing fourth at the World Cup in Manila. The women qualified by winning the World Cup in 2022 in Sydney. Both teams won gold in 2021.

"USA Basketball is extremely proud to qualify four basketball teams for Paris 2024," USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley said in a statement. "We look forward to watching all teams compete at the highest level with the goal of winning four Olympic gold medals."