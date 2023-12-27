A California judge has dismissed two cases against former U.S. snowboard head coach Peter Foley, the national federation and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee due to lack of jurisdiction.

In February, three former national team members and a former U.S. Ski and Snowboard employee sued Foley, the national federation and the USOPC for sex trafficking, harassment, and enabling and covering up repeated acts of sexual assault and misconduct.

Olympic bronze medalist Rosey Fletcher, 2010 Olympian Callan Chythloof-Sifsof and former national team member Erin O'Malley alleged in a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles that Foley mentally and sexually abused athletes on his team, encouraged underage drinking and created a culture of inappropriate behavior, while the USSS and USOPC failed to protect their athletes and instead took steps to protect Foley.

In a separate suit, former USSS employee Lindsey Nikola sued Foley and USSS, alleging Foley verbally and sexually assaulted her on a work trip and retaliated against her for speaking out by withholding professional opportunities.

In June, Foley, USSS and the USOPC filed individual motions to dismiss and in October, all four women appeared at a hearing in Los Angeles where their attorneys argued against the defendants' motions to dismiss the cases. In her ruling this week, judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett wrote that the women failed to establish the court's jurisdiction over the defendants.

Foley, U.S. Snowboard's head coach for 28 years, was fired in March 2022 and suspended from all Olympic and Paralympic activity in August 2023 following a nearly 18-month investigation by the U.S. Center for SafeSport into allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse.

"We acknowledge the Court's recent decision to dismiss the lawsuits against U.S. Ski & Snowboard based on lack of jurisdiction," USSS said in a statement provided to ESPN. "U.S. Ski & Snowboard strongly believes that there is no place in sport for abuse and misconduct, and remains an organization that prioritizes the safety, health and well-being of athletes and staff."