90 days to Paris Olympics 2024: Tracking India's top 10 medal hopes

The countdown for the 2024 Paris Olympics is on, and as the days tick by, ESPN India will take a closer look at the top 10 Indian prospects/hopes for a medal at the Games and how they are currently faring as they prepare for the event.

Earlier, we had run a countdown from the 100 day mark, now -- as we publish our Nikhat Zareen Path to Paris special -- we have a look at how they're faring 90 days out from the start of the Olympics:

Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat's Olympic berth may yet not be confirmed but she's already done her bit: winning a Paris Olympic quota by defeating Laura Ganikyzy in the 50kg semifinal of the Asian Olympic Qualifiers last Saturday. This was her first international competition after a difficult 2023 where she'd taken on the administration on the streets of the national capital and had to undergo knee surgery.

She is now the first Indian woman wrestler ever to qualify for a third Olympics. The quota doesn't confirm a place on the Olympic team because the Wrestling Federation of India retains the right to hold trials ahead of the Games, but this is already a big win for Vinesh, one that goes holds significance beyond just the sporting.

Sift Kaur Samra

Sift Kaur Samra also may not have sealed her place on the Olympic team but she's done herself a huge favour this past week, winning back-to-back selection trials in Delhi.

India's Sift Kaur Samra AP Photo/Vincent Thian

The world record holder and Asian Games winning 50m 3P shooter shot 456.1 to beat higher-ranked Ashi Chouksey in the trial 2 final this past Friday. There are two more trials that will be held this month. Shooters will earn points from the selection trials and the best three scores after four trials are completed -- and now, Sift already has the highest possible in two.

Aditi Ashok

Aditi Ashok is almost guaranteed a place in Paris (she is ranked 25 on the Olympic Golf Rankings and is easily the highest ranked Indian). In her most recently concluded tournament on the LPGA tour, she finished 65th in the Chevron Championship in Texas. She is currently tied 45 with a day's play left at the JM Eagle LA Championship in California.

Nikhat Zareen

Nikhat Zareen remains in the BFI camp where she's just undergone a training camp in Turkey, sparring against the likes of reigning Olympics silver medalist Buse Naz Cakiroglu. There will be a couple more tours and likely participation at the Elorda Cup (Kazhakstan's biggest elite international tournament).

Nikhat Zareen's hand is raised by the referee to indicate victory in the 2023 World Championships final. BFI Media

Here she speaks to ESPN about her preparations for the Games... Path to Paris: Why Nikhat Zareen wants that Olympic medal - and has a good shot at it

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy - Chirag Shetty

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are currently leading India's defence of their Thomas Cup title. They won their first match of the tournament -- albeit having been pushed all the way by Thailand's Punpanich-Sothon. This first match is just proof that after taking a small break on the BWF tour through much of the past month, they will be tested at this most prestigious international team competition.

Path to Paris: After historic 2023, 'hungry' Sat-Chi embrace pressure, master the mind games

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra's preparations for his first event of 2024 are heating up as the Doha Diamond League (on May 10) closes in. He'll need to watch out for teenage sensation Max Dehning: Neeraj Chopra heads into landmark season with teen sensation Dehning as his newest rival

Neeraj Chopra Sun Fei/Xinhua via Getty Images

PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu withdrew from the Uber Cup (which is currently underway) and she continues on her path of rest and recovery: there have been plenty of positives in the last couple of months of action. She should be back for the next big BWF event, the Thailand Masters which start on May 14.

Lovlina Borgohain

Lovlina Borgohain's preparations mirror Nikhat's as she remains with the BFI camp. The federation has charted out their preparations clearly and now have just completed the Turkey-leg of their training camp.

Mirabai Chanu

Mirabai Chanu continues on her path of recovery from a year and half which has seen her laid low by various injuries. Her performance at the World Cup, where she finished 11th, was good enough to seal qualification for the Olympics, but a long road lies ahead.

Men's hockey team

The Men's hockey team are in-camp as they prepare for the Olympics, and before that big matches that would aid their preparation - Pro League matches against Argentina, Belgium, Germany and Great Britain starting in late May.

Path to Paris: Indian hockey picks control over chaos in bid for Olympic glory