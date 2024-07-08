Open Extended Reactions

Team GB's 327-strong delegation includes 78 current and former world champions. Polly Thomas/Getty Images

Team GB are targeting a minimum of 50 medals at this summer's Olympic Games in Paris, UK Sport announced on Tuesday, with hopes of a British record-total of 70 medals "within reach."

Team GB won 64 medals at Tokyo 2020, 67 medals at Rio 2016 and 65 medals at London 2012, finishing in the top 5 of the medal table at each of those Games.

The country will take a delegation of 327 athletes, which includes 78 athletes that are either reigning or former world champions in their sport.

UK Sport's Director of Performance, Katie Baker, told reporters that Team GB aims for a third of those medals to be golds. However, they have steered clear of issuing a set bar to stop unnecessary pressure being put on athletes.

"On a good day, 70 medals is within reach," Baker said.

She added in a statement: "We want to continue our streak of top five Olympic medal table finishes, but that won't be easy. However, we've built a world class system with brilliant people which has been fantastically well supported by government and The National Lottery so I'm confident British athletes will write the next chapter of British Olympic and Paralympic success in the coming weeks."

UK Sport could be forced to make some difficult financial decisions this summer, with pressure on the new Labour government to cut public spending and UK Sport's budget for LA 2028 still up-in-the-air.

Team GB's long-serving chef de mission, Mark England, described the country's support of its athletes as the "most highly sophisticated high-performance structure in the world, bar none."

He added: "The athletes are ready and so are we - the team behind the team. I've every confidence that we are taking some of the most talented athletes this country has to offer and that we will be a potent force in Paris. We hope to make some incredible memories for the athletes and fans alike in the coming weeks."

Officials also set targets for the Paralympic Games, where they have finished at least third in the medal table at every games since 1980. ParalympicsGB have set their target between 100 and 140 medals.