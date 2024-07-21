If you ask Ariarne Titmus, her best is still yet to come.

It's a daunting prospect for the Australian's rivals considering three years ago in Tokyo she produced a pair of inspired swims to become just the third woman in Olympic history to win gold in both the 200m and 400m freestyle races. In the latter event, Titmus upset American icon Katie Ledecky, forcing every casual fan around the globe to sit up and take notice of swimming's next global superstar.

Now, on the eve of her second Olympic campaign, Titmus has issued another stern warning to those hoping to spoil her trip to Paris. The 23-year-old confirmed she is fitter, stronger, healthier, and swimming better than ever as she looks to defend those titles from Tokyo and continue enhancing her legacy in the pool.

Ariarne Titmus at a media opportunity in Brisbane before the 2024 Olympics. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

"As an athlete -- altogether, as a whole -- I am in a better position than three years ago," Titmus told reporters, shortly after touching down in France. "I am being honest in saying I think I have prepared the best I ever have for a swim meet.

"I have got so many learnings from the last Olympic Games. Taking that confidence with me can make the task seem a little bit more grounded. I have just tried to take everything I have learnt over the past three years with me, and all the experience I have got from international racing."

It's that banked experience at the highest level that former Australian freestyle megastar Stephanie Rice believes will allow Titmus to reach even greater heights over the next fortnight in Paris.