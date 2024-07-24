Open Extended Reactions

Two gutsy wins have rocketed Australia into the men's rugby sevens quarterfinals with one pool game to spare despite a jittery start to the Paris Games.

Australia's 21-14 defeat of Samoa was followed by a gut-busting 21-7 win against the dangerous Kenya, both in front of 80,000 at the Stade de France on Wednesday.

It wasn't pretty, as dropped ball and intercept passes opened the door for their rivals.

But huge defensive plays ensured they escaped unscathed in their quest to progress beyond the quarterfinals for the first time in the sport's third Games appearance.

Back in the squad after a season with the ACT Brumbies, Corey Toole iced the win over Kenya with a flying run down the right wing.

They had earlier defended stoutly for three minutes after a dubious penalty against them from the second-half restart.

Against Samoa, Dietrich Roache threw a long, floating intercept that saw the favourites down 7-0.

But they overcame the nerves.

Henry Hutchison scored a double. Nathan Lawson crossed for the first of two tries for the day and NRL-bound former Wallaby Mark Nawaqanitawase got some late touches off the bench.

Roache admitted to some "jitters" against Samoa but was dominant against Kenya.

Australia will play Argentina in their final pool game on Thursday, both sides set to go through after winning both their games on Wednesday.

That result will determine who they face in Thursday's quarterfinals though, with hosts France and star Antoine Dupont a potential rival.

The world series victors drew with the United States then snuck past Uruguay to sit second in their pool, behind the red-hot Fiji, in a circumspect opening to their home campaign.

"I'm frustrated with the referee but pleased with our blokes we got a good start (against Kenya with an early try), had done our homework but then had to defend," coach John Manenti said.

"If we get France ... it'd be great, it'd be amazing.

"Out there this morning (before the game) there was not a person in the crowd, then an hour later it was full, it was like 'where did they come from'."

He said Toole's return had given the side another finishing weapon while Nawaqanitawase's role would likely remain limited as part of a well-settled forward rotation.

"Huge, and I've been waiting for him to let go," he said of speedster Toole.

"I was really pleased he backed himself."

Men's action pauses on Friday, before medals are decided on Saturday.