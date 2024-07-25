Open Extended Reactions

A total of 22 athletes will represent the Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics from July 26 to Aug. 11.

After earning one gold, two silvers and one bronze at the Tokyo Games three years ago, the Philippines will be aiming to match -- or even surpass -- its best-ever performance at the world's premier sporting event.

This year's team includes competitors in athletics, boxing, golf, gymnastics, judo, rowing, swimming and weightlifting, showcasing the country's strength across various disciplines.

Here are some of the big names to watch out as they strive to bring glory to the country:

EJ Obiena

After falling short in the last edition of the Olympics, it feels like Obiena is primed to snag a medal in Paris.

The world's number two-ranked pole vaulter has consistently dominated the competition in Asia, even holding the best height cleared in the region at 5.93 meters. His performance on the international stage has been nothing short of impressive, evidenced by his determined mindset and demeanor.

Even with his already-illustrious career, attaining that elusive gold medal would be the cherry on the cake for Obiena. To achieve this, he must surpass the formidable world number one, Mondo Duplantis, and overcome fierce competition elsewhere. Yet, with his unwavering dedication and exceptional talent, Obiena is undoubtedly a strong contender for Olympic glory.

Obiena's quest will start with the qualification round on Aug. 3 (4:10 p.m. PHT), where he will be hoping to make it to the final round on Aug. 6 (1 a.m. PHT).

Carlos Yulo

Since he failed to medal at the last Olympics, Carlos Yulo has established himself as the best gymnast in the continent after collecting a staggering ten gold medals across the past three editions of the Asian Championships. AP Photo/Geert vanden Wijngaert

Expectations rose for then-20-year-old Yulo after he amassed multiple medals in the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. Ultimately, that pressure crept up on him -- going empty-handed in all the events he participated in the 2020 Olympics.

Yulo is now back and ready to do what he previously failed to accomplish. He fully cemented himself as the best gymnast in Asia after collecting ten gold medals in the Asian Championships across its 2022, 2023, and 2024 iterations. It's pretty clear this version of Yulo is more than ready to turn his past disappointments into success in Paris.

The first qualification round for Yulo is scheduled to start on July 27 at 9:30 p.m. PHT.

Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, and Eumir Marcial

Nesthy Petecio played a key role in the Philippines' six-medal haul at the last Olympic Games in Tokyo after picking up a silver in the women's 57kg boxing event. AP Photo/Themba Hadebe

Reigning silver medalist Nesthy Petecio headlines the five-athlete contingent that will vie to get over the hump and finally get a boxing gold medal for the Philippines -- after collecting three medals in the last staging of the Olympics.

It will be a wide open field for the women's 57kg competition, with Japan's Sena Irie not defending her gold medal after her retirement. Petecio's experience will be crucial, especially as this may be her last Olympic appearance. The veteran boxer is determined to leave a lasting legacy and inspire the next generation of Filipino boxing athletes by achieving her long-awaited dream of Olympic gold.

Petecio's first bout is slated either on July 30 or July 31.

Another fellow runner-up ready to bounce back is Carlo Paalam.

The 26-year old flyweight has continued to move up the ranks and introduced himself as one of the premier boxers in his weight class -- winning gold in the 2022 Asian Championships and the 2023 Southeast Asian Games. Even though he was among the latest boxers to qualify for the Olympics, Paalam's recent performances have positioned him as a formidable contender to win the men's 57 kg category.

Paalam's first action in the boxing ring will be on July 28.

Meanwhile, Marcial's growth in the professional boxing world should be tested as he fights for flag and country again -- this time in a much heavier weight division.

Since winning bronze in the 2020 Olympics, the 28-year old boxer has ventured into playing semi-professional basketball with the Zamboanga Valientes in the VisMin Cup and had a 5-0-0 record in his brief professional boxing career, which all resulted in knockouts. Whether these dalliances prove helpful in his preparations for the Olympics, the coming weeks shall provide the answer.

Marcial could be the first Filipino boxer to commence his Paris' journey as early as July 27 or 28.

Two other boxers, namely Aira Villegas (women's 50 kg) and Hergie Bacyadan (women's 75 kg), will also have their matches start on July 28 and 31 respectively.