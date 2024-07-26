Open Extended Reactions

As the countdown continues for Team USA men's basketball's quest for gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the intensity during their practices is reaching new heights.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Timberwolves posted a photo on social media of guard Anthony Edwards welcoming Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant to the court with a poster during a scrimmage.

The viral post has received 232,000 views and counting.

Durant, who sat out of Team USA's five USA Basketball showcase exhibitions due to a calf injury during training camp, returned to the hardwood Wednesday where he met Edwards at the rim.

After the post circulated on social media, Durant responded to the dunk by quoting an August 2018 tweet from New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum when he replied to a fan who challenged him to "win a playoff game."

"I tried Jennifer"

Edwards, though, has the utmost respect for Durant and told ESPN's Malika Andrews he views the 14-time NBA All-Star as his "GOAT."

"I've always been a fan [of] watching him play as a kid," Edwards said. "He's the first 7-footer that I've seen like putting the ball on the floor, scoring off the dribble so I've always been a big fan."

This isn't the first time Edwards has dunked on Durant. In Game 4 of the Western Conference first round, Edwards met Durant at the rim after blowing by Bradley Beal. This play helped the Timberwolves sweep the Suns to make it as far as the Western Conference finals in the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Team USA's road to Olympic gold begins Sunday against Nikola Jokic and Serbia at 11:15 A.M. EST.