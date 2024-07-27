Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and a trio of other track and field Olympians are now officially inscribed in the record book.

World Athletics said Saturday that the world records they set earlier this year have been officially ratified after routine reviews of the events.

McLaughlin-Levrone finished in 50.65 in the 400-meter hurdles last month at the U.S. Olympic trials to lower the record for the fifth time.

Other records ratified belong to:

• Pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis (Sweden), whose jump of 6.24 meters (20 feet, 5½ inches) on April 20 marked the eighth time he has bettered the previous record, each time by one centimeter.

• Distance runner Faith Kipyegon (Kenya), who lowered the 1,500-meter mark for the second time to 3:49.04 on July 7.

• Discus thrower Mykolas Alekna (Lithuania), who broke a nearly 38-year-old record -- the longest-standing record in men's track -- by throwing 74.35 meters (243 feet, 11 inches) on April 14 at a venue in Oklahoma widely known for its favorable throwing conditions.