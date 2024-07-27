Open Extended Reactions

Anna Henderson came second, taking home silver, in the cycling road time trial race. Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

Anna Henderson won Team GB's second medal of the Paris Olympics on Saturday, earning silver in the road cycling time trial.

Henderson took second with a time of 41 minutes and nine seconds in her Olympic debut as the rain lashed down in the French capital.

The Brit beat USA's third-placed Chloe Dygert by just under one second.

Gold went to Australia's Grace Brown who finished more than a minute and a half quicker than Henderson.

"I can't believe it. I had a small feeling I could make the podium today and squeeze out some of the other riders, but I can't believe I've come second behind someone like Grace," Henderson said.

"I burst into tears when I found out I was second. I just can't stop smiling.

"It was a bit confusing because the TV was really far behind and then I couldn't see the board here.

"I knew I had a medal which was an amazing thing in itself, then it was whether it was silver or bronze.

"Last year, I was two seconds from the bronze at Worlds [the World Championships], so I'm really happy to be on the right side of the seconds this time. So I'm really proud."

Elsewhere, Team GB's Josh Tarling missed out on a medal after suffering a puncture near the halfway stage of the men's time trial.

He finished fourth with a time of 36 minutes and 39 seconds, two seconds behind Wout van Aert who won bronze. Filippo Ganna and Remco Evenepoel claimed silver and gold, respectively.

"I'm going to keep trying my best then we'll see," Tarling said. "It's a bit of bad luck so we move on to the road race."

The men's road race will take place on Aug. 3.