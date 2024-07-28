Sophie Lawson assesses how Canada's six-point deduction over the drone spy scandal could impact the remainder of the women's Olympic football tournament. (2:28)

Open Extended Reactions

Sport Canada is withholding funding related to women's soccer coach Bev Priestman and two other suspended team officials, calling the drone scandal that has rocked the Paris Olympics an embarrassment to all Canadians.

Canada's team were docked six points in a massive blow to their hopes of retaining their Olympic title, while Priestman and officials Joseph Lombardi and Jasmine Mander were banned from any soccer-related activity for one year by FIFA, following charges that Canada staff members used a drone to spy on an opponent's closed practice session earlier this month.

"Using a drone to surveil another team during a closed practice is cheating," Canada sport minister Carla Qualtrough said in a statement. "It is completely unfair to Canadian players and to opposing teams. It undermines the integrity of the game itself. Given that the Women's Program receives funding from Sport Canada, we are withholding funding relating to suspended Canada Soccer officials for the duration of their FIFA sanction.

"There is a deeply concerning patter of behaviour at Canada Soccer. We must, and will, get to the bottom of this. This issue has caused significant distraction and embarrassment for Team Canada and all Canadians here in Paris and at home."

Canada Soccer has said it was exploring how it could appeal the six-point penalty levelled by FIFA that leaves Canada on minus-three points in Group A, with two matches left to play.

Canada is scheduled to face France later Sunday.

Former Canada players have thrown their support behind the team.

Group A GP W D L GD PTS 1 - France 1 1 0 0 +1 3 2 - Colombia 1 0 0 1 -1 0 3 - New Zealand 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 - Canada 1 1 0 0 +1 -3 1, 2: Qualifies for QF; 3: Possible qualification Canada deducted 6 points

"Furious. Fuming. Sad. Heartbroken. These players don't deserve this," former goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe, who helped Canada win gold at Tokyo, posted on X. "They've been let down by so many of their own people, not just [national team] staff.

"Standing with these players and every player that has ever been part of this program, and worked so hard to build it, not tear it down."

Diana Matheson, who retired in 2020 after 206 appearances for Canada over a 17-year career, gave her full support to the players.

"Like many Canadians, I've been working through many emotions on this story that has become such a distraction for not just the WNT, but drawn attention away from the entire Canadian Olympic team," she wrote.

"I stand with the players. I'm with you. Canadians are with you. Last game, next game, all the games, we are right there with you. Take six points from us? Fine, let's go get nine."