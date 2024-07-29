Familiar mistakes condemn Nigeria to defeat against Spain

Open Extended Reactions

Nigeria only needed to hold on for five more minutes to come away with a point, or even three, from their encounter with world champions Spain. But poor finishing, and one moment of switch-off at the back saw them condemned to a second straight defeat at the Olympic Games -- and contemplating the prospect of a third early exit in four Games.

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was heroine and villain. She made a superb save from point blank range, only to allow Alexia Putella's freekick to sail in over her from bad positioning.

After the 1-0 loss to Brazil, Randy Waldrum made two changes to his starting lineup for the clash against the world's top-ranked team. Star forward Asisat Oshoala, who did not see action against Brazil, was restored to the lineup along with Esther Okoronkwo.

Still, the shine was on Deborah Abiodun, captain Rasheedat Ajibade and, as usual, Nnadozie for the most part, until her late error.

Same mistakes, different day

Waldrum honed in on two key elements for his players going into this tournament -- taking their chances when they get them and staying switched on for the full 90 minutes.

The American's strategy was to cede possession and play on the counter

"We are playing the world champions, Brazil and Japan," he told ESPN before the tournament. "All three teams very good with ball possession and their attacking movements.

"We're going to have to be very disciplined defensively and a lot of our play is going to have to come from counter attacking because we haven't had the time together that those teams have to really develop a game model to where we're really confident in keeping the ball against them."

To make it work, Waldrum said his players would have to be efficient with their few opportunities.

"We've got to really hone in on that and work a little bit more on our counter, be a little bit more clinical and efficient around the goal. I understand that a lot of people have been saying we're missing chances, we need goal scorers and things and I get it. But you know at least if you can keep a clean sheet you're going to always have a chance," he added.

To be fair, the team have been pretty good in keeping the opposition at bay. Letting in just one goal each against Brazil and Spain is progress, especially the organized way they did it.

Their failing has been on the efficiency front.

Just like against Brazil, they created multiple chances on the break to tie, and even win the game.

Ajibade was played through on goal by the returning Oshoala but lost her nerve, took a heavy touch and stumbled at a critical moment. Chinwendu Ihezuo, who subbed in for Oshoala, had her own chance in the 90th minute, coming one on one with the goalkeeper and hitting the ball straight at Cata Coll. There were also opportunities for Okoronkwo and Oshoala, but none were converted.

"We had three to four good opportunities," said Waldrum said after the game. "Regrettably, we did not convert them. We had one in the first half, a breakaway and Asisat and rash missed those chances. Regrettably, the Spanish converted theirs."

Waldrum must be wondering what else he has to do to get his wards scoring goals.

Asisat returns but can't save Nigeria

Asisat Oshoala made an impressive return against Spain after sitting out against Brazil. ROMAIN PERROCHEAU/AFP via Getty Images

There were many who were perplexed by Waldrum's decision to leave Oshoala out of the starting lineup against Brazil -- and not to give her any minutes in at all.

He answered by restoring her to the team, but precious little changed. The Bay FC forward did impact the game in one moment, when her visionary pass over the top found Ajibade in space and through on goal, but it was not to be.

Oshoala herself got into a good position later in the half, but could not find a finish. In the second half, her intelligent cutback found Ajibade again, who blazed inches over from just inside the box. She was eventually hooked for Ihezuo, as Waldrum ended up throwing on the full complement of his attacking stock on the field, with Ify Onumonu, Ihezuo and Uchenna Kanu all making their way into the game.

Big players show up when the going gets tough, The Super Falcons have a slim chance of advancing to the next round if they can get a win against Japan in their final group game. As the star player and team leader, Oshoala will have to pull the Falcons by the strap and carry them if needs be.

Abiodun shows up again

One player who continues to show up match after match is Abiodun. The youngster was impressive against Brazil, but against the world champions, she was imperious.

Abiodun channeled her inner Gandalf -- they shall not pass -- time after time, with her excellent reading of play, speed of thought and impeccable execution as she made interceptions, tackle and steals from more experienced players.

If there is one criticism of the Pitts youngster to be made, it would be that her range of passing could be better. Waldrum will be extremely satisfied with her showing on the day, and the Super Falcons can be assured of a bright future in midfield, especially with the return of Halimatu Ayinde, who was forced to withdraw from the Games due to a late injury.

Nnadozie excels but blots her copybook

The moment Chiamaka Nnadozie conceded the only goal of Nigeria's 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Paris Games. ROMAIN PERROCHEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Few players have been as influential over the last few years for the Super Falcons as Nnadozie.

Against Spain, she was in her element again, pulling out a rabbit from her seemingly bottomless hat.

With time winding down in the first half, Putella peeled away from the Nigeria defence to meet an inswinging cross right inside the six-yard box, guiding it with a gentle touch in the direction of goal.

Any other goalkeeper and that would have been in, but Nnadozie was not to be beaten and showed razor-sharp reflexes to palm the ball away for a cornerkick. It was a great save.

However, later, Nnadozie's mistake proved costly.

With Spain setting up a freekick on the left channel, she stepped off her line and completely misread the flight of the ball, allowing it sail over her and into the net.

It was not the kind of effort that would beat her normally, which again echoed Waldrum's plea to stay switched on for the full 90.

It is a lesson the Super Falcons will have to learn and assimilate. The top teams only need one error and they will exact punishment.

"We lost to two of the best teams in the world," concluded Waldrum. "Spain is the top team in the world and Brazil are in the top 10.

"We have shown that we could have got something out of those matches. It shows we can play against anybody in the world."