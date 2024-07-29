Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- Novak Djokovic dominated rival Rafael Nadal at the start then held off a comeback attempt to win 6-1, 6-4 at the Paris Olympics in the second round Monday, the 60th -- and likely last -- head-to-head matchup between the two tennis greats.

Djokovic claimed 10 of the first 11 games, with Nadal nowhere near the skilled and ever-hustling version of himself that won a record 14 French Open trophies on the same red clay at Roland Garros that is the site of Summer Games matches. Instead, Nadal was diminished, showing every bit of his 38 years and looking like someone who might be ready to head into retirement after playing only sparingly the past two seasons because of a series of injuries, including one that required hip surgery.

Then suddenly, the indefatigable Nadal got going, making a push to turn this contest competitive, which surely no one -- least of all Djokovic -- found too surprising.

Nadal captured four consecutive games in the second set, including a forehand winner to break to make it 4-all. He raised his left fist, drawing roars from a packed Court Philippe Chatrier crowd that repeatedly tried to encourage him with chants of "Ra-fa! Ra-fa!"

That's when Djokovic regained control. He broke right back, pointing to his left ear while walking to the sideline as if to taunt Nadal's supporters. Djokovic then served out the victory, before meeting Nadal at the net for a hug.

On Saturday, before Nadal started singles play, he left the door open that he could face Djokovic again. Nadal responded, "Who say that's last dance?" when asked whether he was looking forward to facing Djokovic for the final time at the Games.

Djokovic also wasn't willing to fully close the door that this was their final meeting.

"We don't know that. It really depends on many different factors," Djokovic said. "I mean, it depends on whether both of us will keep going or whether we're going to participate in the same tournaments or not. I think we both want to play in the Grand Slams and the biggest tournaments. I don't know. We'll probably be very selective."

Djokovic owns 24 Grand Slam titles and Nadal 22, the two highest men's totals in the century-plus history of the sport. Both have been ranked No. 1, and no pair of men has played each other more often in the professional era. They are two-thirds of the so-called big three of men's tennis, along with Roger Federer, who retired with 20 Slam titles. That trio enjoyed unprecedented success and prompted endless debates about which was the GOAT.

Greatest of the Great? If this is the last time Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal square off on the tennis court, Djokovic would finish with a winning record against the other three members of his era's big four. Djokovic Vs. W-L Rafael Nadal 31-29 Roger Federer 27-23 Andy Murray 25-11 -- ESPN Stats & Information

Asked after the match about the "brotherhood" he has with Nadal, Djokovic dismissed the idea in discussing their long-running rivalry but acknowledging his respect and appreciation for Nadal and his career..

"It's tough to be close, honestly greatest rivals, and you don't want to maybe give insights to your life or the way you feel and stuff because that can maybe expose you and stuff," Djokovic said. "I guess that's one of the reasons why maybe we didn't connect so close and I don't think at that level you can really connect so close to anybody, but who knows when the career ends for both of us. It's a long life hopefully for both of us, and [we're] both family people and hopefully we can address the different side of [our] relationship and reflect on things that we went [through] together, that we lived together, the special moments in a different way."

But Djokovic and Nadal are accustomed to meeting -- and fans are accustomed to watching them -- in the latter stages of events, including nine major finals, not merely the second round. It happened that early this time because while Djokovic is the top seed at the Summer Games, Nadal's ranking is outside the top 150 on account of a lack of matches.

Part of Nadal's troubles Monday was from not being in tip-top shape. His right thigh has been taped during these Olympics, where he is also competing in doubles for Spain with Carlos Alcaraz.

And part of the problem, to be sure, was that Djokovic was the best version of himself other than during that brief stretch in the second set, sliding along the baseline to get to everything, striking shots exactly where he wanted them, occasionally using drop shots to set up winners and force Nadal to run a lot.

Djokovic wore a gray sleeve on his right knee, just as he did while making it to the final at Wimbledon three weeks ago. He tore his meniscus during the French Open in early June and had surgery in Paris.

