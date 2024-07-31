Open Extended Reactions

Yeo Jia Min has become the first Singaporean to reach the knockout stage of the Olympic badminton tournament since 2012 -- after securing top spot in Group I with a 21-12 21-6 triumph over Mauritius' Kate Foo Kune on Tuesday.

The victory in the women's singles was her second in the three-person group, following an opening 21-7 21-8 win over Dorsa Yavarifvafa of the Refugee Olympic Team.

Ranked 20th in the world, Yeo will now wait to find out her opponent in the round of 16 -- likely to be Japan's Aya Ohori, who shapes as a formidable test given she sits ten spots above in the rankings.

Ohori is a strong favourite to beat Peru's Ines Castillo and top Group J on Wednesday.

Making her second Games appearance, and having been ousted in the group stage three years ago, Yeo is thankful to be giving a good account of herself in Paris especially after some trying times recently.

"Every day is a blessing," she said.

"Getting back from injures -- prior to this, I was injured -- and, day by day, taking all the positives and growing as a person ... I think this journey has been very valuable.

"No matter what, I will cherish every moment and I'm happy that, this time, I'm able to do better."

And while Yeo has never beaten her prospective next opponent in Ohori, she also believes it will allow her to perform without any pressure, adding: "Anything can happen. I just hope to play freely on court, and give my bests with no regrets."

Yeo could be joined by compatriot Loh Kean Yew in the knockout stage of the men's singles with the 2021 world champion knowing victory over El Salvador's Uriel Canjura on Wednesday will guarantee him a top-spot finish in Group M and a potential last-16 encounter with China's Li Shifeng, who was ranked as high as third in the world last October.