Open Extended Reactions

Kieran Reilly won silver in the BMX freestyle. David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

Britain's Kieran Reilly won silver in the Olympic BMX freestyle event on Wednesday after two impressive runs in Paris.

Jose Torres Gil of Argentina won gold, while France's Anthony Jeanjean won bronze.

Reilly pulled himself into second place after his first run of 93.70, only to be overtaken by Jeanjean after the Frenchman produced a sublime second run of 93.76.

With the pressure on, Reilly scored 93.91 in his second run to snatch the silver medal back.