Sophie Lawson reacts to Marta's sending off in Brazil's final group game of the Paris Olympics. (2:17)

Open Extended Reactions

Brazil legend Marta was shown a straight red card in what could be her final major tournament appearance at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Wednesday.

Earning her 200th cap for Brazil, Marta was dismissed in the sixth minute of first-half stoppage time after her boot connected with the head of Spain's Olga Carmona in a failed clearance attempt.

The prolific scorer, with 119 international goals, was inconsolable after the challenge. She has stated her intent to retire from international football this year, meaning this could potentially have been her final outing in a Brazil shirt.

Though the score was 0-0 at the time of Marta's red card, Spain went on to win 2-0 to leave Brazil to finish third in Group C behind both Spain and Japan and cause a nervous wait to see if they would progress as one of two best third-placed teams.

Australia's defeat to the United States later in the day meant Brazil progressed to the quarterfinals, and will play France in Nantes on Saturday.

Marta will be suspended for the match because of the red card, but if Brazil can beat the hosts there's a chance she'll appear in the semifinals.

Marta was emotional after being shown a red card in potentially her last major tournament game for Brazil. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Brazil will now have to reach the semifinals to ensure the sending off was not Marta's last act on a big international stage.

Despite all her accolades, Marta has never won an Olympic or Women's World Cup title with Brazil. The team went close twice, winning silver medals in 2004 and 2008.

Marta, 38, confirmed that this would be her final major international tournament after a 24-year career that included six World Cup appearances and six Olympics.

However, there is a glimmer of hope.

Brazil were named hosts of the 2027 World Cup, and Marta would not be the first player to come out of international retirement. Compatriots Cristian and Formiga previously reversed their retirement, though it remains to be seen if Marta will be tempted to play a seventh World Cup and a first on home soil.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.