Brazil's top scorer across men's and women's football, Marta, will retire from internationals this year, the 38-year-old striker said Thursday.

Marta, who has been playing in the United States with the Orlando Pride since 2017, hopes to make her sixth Olympics appearance at the Paris Games this year.

"If I go to the Olympics, I will enjoy every moment, because, regardless of whether I go to the Olympics or not, this is my last year with the national team," Marta told CNN in an interview on Thursday.

"There will be no more Marta from 2025 in the national team as an athlete.

"I am very calm about this, because I see with great optimism this development that we are having in relation to young athletes."

Marta, affectionately known as "Queen Marta," is the all-time highest scorer for Brazil with 116 goals in 175 matches.

Regarded as one of the best footballers of all time, she is also the top scorer in the Women's World Cup with 17 goals. While she has not won the World Cup, she was a finalist in 2007 when Brazil lost 2-0 to Germany in Shanghai, China.

She has won three Copa America Femenina titles and was part of the Brazil team that claimed silver medals at the 2004 and 2008 Games.

Marta began her club career with Vasco da Gama, with spells at Swedish sides Umea IK, Tyreso FF and Rosengard. In the U.S., she has also played for the Los Angeles Sol, Western New York Flash and Gold Pride.