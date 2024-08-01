Veterans breathe much-needed life into Opals campaign

Kane Pitman breaks down how Sandy Brondello used the Opals' veterans to full effect to get the bounce-back victory over Canada. (5:27)

The Opals breathed life into their Paris Olympic campaign with a hard-fought win over Canada on Thursday night.

It was Australia's experienced heads who led World No.3 to a 70-65 victory in Lille, bouncing back from one of the national women's program's darkest days, an embarrassing defeat to Nigeria on Monday.

Seventh-seed Canada burst out of the blocks with five unanswered points before the Opals registered their first. Ezi Magbegor blocked a shot then sprinted down the court to make her country's first basket signalling the intentions and endeavour of the Australian team who in a see-sawing contest had an answer for every Canadian run.

The Opals produced an improved effort, converted from the free throw line, something they failed to do against Nigeria, and lifted their intensity on defence but were still plagued by turnovers registering 20, just six less than in their tournament opener and must handle the ball better on Monday night when they face host nation and medal fancy France in their final game of Pool B.

Sami Whitcomb of Australia celebrates victory over Canada. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

SLAMMIN' SAMI

Californian-born guard Sami Whitcomb wasn't at her best, nor was she alone, in the loss to Nigeria but was simply superb from the outset in game two.

The 36-year-old set the tone early with eight first-quarter points and had a major influence with her scoring and passing, producing an equal game-high 19 points along with 10 assists and five rebounds.

Her IQ, play making and ability to hit the big shots pulled the Opals off the canvas and in beating Canada gives them a chance of progressing through the group stage.

Australia's Cayla George chases Canada's Kayla Alexander. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

VETS DELIVER

Cayla George has started for the Opals in Olympic and FIBA World Cup campaigns in recent years but has found herself part of a talent-laden bench in France.

With Ezi Magbegor in foul trouble, the triple Olympian, who clocked just over three minutes court time against Nigeria, checked into the game during the second quarter and made an instant impact with the kind of trademark triple she's hit for her country in big moments time and time again.

George went three-of-four from the three-point line finishing with 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal in just under 19 and a half minutes before fouling out of the game in the last quarter.

Fellow veteran Marianna Tolo also packed a punch off the bench with 11 points, 3 boards and 2 steals as the duo delivered for coach Sandy Brondello when she needed them most.

TALE OF TALBOT

Steph Talbot, who was an All-Star at the last FIBA World Cup in Sydney in 2022, is clearly banged up.

The classy guard made her comeback from an ACL injury via the WNBL earlier this year, returned to the WNBA then injured her foot while playing for the Los Angeles Sparks last month. She didn't play in the Opals pair of warm-up games in Spain last week but has started in both Olympic pool games.

It's a testament to the total pro that is Talbot that the South Australian product has at times looked like she is just going, has had her fair share of uncharacteristic turnovers but continues to contribute and tonight flirted with a triple double (11 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists).

She posted a 12-rebound-10-assist double-double against Nigeria, scoring just three points but found her shot against Canada and had some happy teammates on the end of her passes.

Talbot is tough and will keep fighting and improving which is daunting for France and whoever awaits should the Opals advance from Group B to the finals.