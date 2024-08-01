Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson lead Team USA to a quarterfinal berth after taking down Belgium at the Paris Games. (1:19)

The Team USA women have been so dominant in the Olympics over the past 30 years that even playing a close game causes a reaction.

Belgium put a rare scare into the Americans Thursday, pulling to within four points in the second half before Team USA established control en route to an 87-74 victory.

"They're just a really good team," guard Diana Taurasi said. "A really, really good team. They probably are one of the best teams in the world."

It was the Americans' 57th consecutive Olympic win and will assure them a spot in next week's quarterfinals. But this one will be a little more memorable than others and offered a lesson that Team USA will need to tighten its form to assure an eighth straight gold.

"You just want to go out there and play your best game," center A'ja Wilson said. "And I think we did that. I think on the defensive end, it was a great showing and I love when the crowd goes against us. I feel like that is a beautiful thing about our game is playing in those atmospheres and proving people wrong. Wanting to hush the crowd a little bit. So I'm glad we were able to execute that."

Wilson's interior dominance is the backbone of Team USA's half-court strategy, and her teammates repeatedly fed her for relief baskets as the Americans struggled with their offensive execution.

Wilson finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds, her second double-double in as many games, but did have six turnovers plus three steals.

Breanna Stewart played her trademark game, running the floor to create a string of transition opportunities. She ended with 26 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. The U.S. won the fastbreak point battle by a lopsided 22-5 with Stewart as the driving force.

Sabrina Ionescu finished with six points and made a gesture to the crowd after delivering the final blow against Belgium. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Belgian border is less than 20 miles from Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille, and the capital of Brussels is less than 60 miles away. As a result, a large pro-Cats, as the team is known, crowd was in the stands.

"Being so close to Belgium and the way that they continue to show support," Stewart said, "it's what you want in the Olympics. And, I just said, on TV, it's like, I hope when we get to L.A., we have that, you know, because the amount of pride in representing your country is -- it's like no other."

The dominant American women aren't always the most popular among international fans, and it was a hostile crowd toward them at times. Boos rained down at the end of the game when Sabrina Ionescu made a long 3-pointer with four seconds left and then put her finger to her mouth to silence the crowd.

In February at an Olympic qualifying tournament game in Antwerp, Belgium, Team USA had to come from 13 points behind in the second half to beat Belgium by a single Stewart basket in the closing seconds.

That left Belgium, the current European champions, coming in with confidence, and it used high-pressure defense to make the Americans uncomfortable. The U.S. committed 15 turnovers, which helped Belgium stay within reach.

But the Belgians' aggressive play led to many fouls, and the U.S. ended up with a massive 29-12 free throw advantage plus a 48-28 rebound edge. Emma Meesseman, a former Washington Mystic, led the Cats with 24 points.

"Every Olympics is hard. You know, I can go back to the last five, and there's always moments that are really hard for us as a team," Taurasi said. "And, you know, tonight was a really hard moment for us. And you know, we came through."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.