Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- Australian swimmer Zac Stubblety-Cook, who won the silver medal on Wednesday in the men's 200m breaststroke, revealed on Thursday he had competed after testing positive for COVID-19.

He shared that he had been "dealing with COVID" in an Instagram post acknowledging the "trials and tribulations" he had experienced over the past year before standing on the Olympic podium.

Stubblety-Cook is one of several Olympic swimmers to test positive for the virus this week. Great Britain's Adam Peaty - the first swimmer to reveal his status -- said he started experiencing symptoms before he won a silver medal in the 100m breaststroke on Sunday and ultimately tested positive on Monday.

"As in any case of illness, the situation is being managed appropriately, with all usual precautions being taken to keep the wider delegation healthy," Team GB said in a statement.

In a statement to ESPN on Thursday, USA Swimming said they did not have a specific protocol in place if a swimmer were to test positive. "We do not have mandatory masking or testing in place. We encourage our athletes to do whatever makes them most comfortable, working with the team doctors."