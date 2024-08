Great Britain win five medals, including three golds to start day seven of the Paris Games. (1:23)

Team GB rack up the medals on Day 7 in Paris (1:23)

Open Extended Reactions

Team GB's Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding won Olympic bronze in the men's 3-metre synchronised diving competition on Friday.

The result makes them the fourth Team GB pair to win a diving medal at the Paris Games.

China won gold, while Mexico claimed silver.

Laugher and Harding were in second place after their final dive of 94.62 took their total score to 438.15, before the Mexican pair of Juan Celaya and Osmar Olvera overtook them with a 94.77 which lifted their overall score to 444.03.