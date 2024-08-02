Team GB's Bryony Page explains how she fought through her "lost move syndrome" to win gold in the women's trampolining in Paris. (1:10)

Team GB's Bryony Page won her first Olympic gold medal in trampolining, completing her collection of medals having previously won silver and bronze.

The Brit took Team GB's first ever trampolining medal in the 2016 Olympics in Rio where she placed in second. She also took bronze in Tokyo and added gold to her collection in Paris.

Page, 33, headed into the final in fifth place after two qualifying routines and displayed a routine with a winning score of 56.48.

Final scores are comprised of difficulty of the routine, time of flight -- how high the athlete jumps -- execution of the moves and horizontal displacement, which is how close to the middle of the trampoline the athlete completes the move.

Canada's Sophiane Methot took the bronze medal after marginally gaining a place into the final while Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya took silver.

The current world champion was the seventh athlete to take to the trampoline but the gold was sealed when reigning Olympic champion Yicheng Hu crashed.

"It feels amazing I'm very shocked at the moment, surprised, overwhelmed, every emotion. I'm kind of sad it's over," Page said.

"It's such a beautiful medal as well, it's got a bit of the Eiffel Tower in. So yeah, I've completed it mate."

Later on Friday, Zak Perzamanos finished fourth in the men's trampoline final with a score of 59.840. Perzamanos' finish was the highest ever for a Team GB male trampolinist at an Olympic Games.