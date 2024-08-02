Great Britain win five medals, including three golds to start day seven of the Paris Games. (1:23)

Team GB claimed equestrian gold in the team jumping final in Paris on Friday, with three sensational rides sealing victory.

Ben Maher, riding Dallas Vegas Batilly, put Britain at the top of the standings after the first round, with just one penalty point and a score of 79.65.

Harry Charles on Romeo 88 backed up his teammate's run with a score of 78.28 and no penalty points to maintain Britain's place at the top of the standings after Round 2.

Scott Brash on Hello Jefferson went into the final run knowing he had to be perfect, following a strong run from the United States moments earlier.

With the pressure on, Brash and Hello Jefferson executed a spectacular run of 79.54 and just one penalty point to win a ninth gold medal for Britain in Paris.

The U.S. claimed second, while France won bronze.