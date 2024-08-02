Kane Pitman recaps a night of mixed emotions for Australia's men's basketball team, who advance through Group A despite losing to Greece. (1:55)

The Boomers have survived two losses, the most recent against Greece on Friday, to advance out of the pool stage at the Paris Games.

The 77-71 loss to Giannis Antetokounmpo's side meant Australia was relying on the in-form Canadians beating Spain, which they managed despite a late rally from the European nation.

A shocking 28-12 second quarter saw Australia down as many as 19 points to Greece, a margin that would have meant a guaranteed early exit.