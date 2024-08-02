Philippines at the Olympics: Petecio beats French favorite to make quarterfinals

Open Extended Reactions

Nesthy Petecio has marched into the quarterfinals of the Olympic boxing women's 57kg tournament with a masterful win to continue her journey at the Paris Olympics.

The 32-year old performed strongly in the second and third rounds to beat France's very own Amina Zidani on points.

Petecio will now be going up against the winner of the match between China's Xu Zichun and Colombia's Valeria Arboleda on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. PHT for a chance to get to the semifinals.

In other events, Joanie Delgaco finished her campaign in 20th spot of the women's single sculls. The first-ever Filipina rower to make it to the Olympics placed second in finals D with a time of 7:43.83.

Jarod Hatch also struggled in the qualification round for the men's 100m butterfly for swimming. The 25-year old was last in Heat 2 and clocked at 54.66 seconds -- which was only good for 36th place in the 40-man competition.

A big day lies ahead for the Philippines, starting with world number two pole vaulter EJ Obiena. He will be aiming to make it to the top 12 later to advance in the final at 4:10 p.m. PHT.

It will be followed by the men's floor exercise final for gymnast Carlos Yulo.

After getting the 12th spot in the all-around final, he will be fancied to have a better showing, as the event is one of the stronger suits of the 24-year old wunderkind. This final will commence at 9:30 p.m. PHT.

While Yulo is competing and doing his routine, Filipinos will also be keeping tabs on how boxer Carlo Paalam performs in his quarterfinal bout in the men's 57 kg.

A win against Australia's Charlie Senior will guarantee the reigning silver medalist at least a bronze. Paalam will be hoping to use his speed and experience once more in their match at 9:46 p.m. PHT.