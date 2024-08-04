Open Extended Reactions

Amber Rutter claimed skeet shooting silver for Team GB on Saturday after a tense shoot-off in Paris.

Rutter trailed Francisca Crovetto Chadid of Chile for the bulk of the competition, before two late misses took the competition to the sudden death format with scores locked at 55 apiece after 60 shots.

Both missed targets in the shoot-off but it was Crovetto Chadid who held her nerve to win 7-6 and clinch gold after a controversial call of no-hit in Rutter's final set of shots.

"I wish I could say it was easy, but it was really hard," Rutter said afterwards. "Just battling with those nerves for two days, it really does feel like a marathon in this event. When you get to the end and secure that medal, it is a feeling like no other."

Rutter was surprised at the end of the dramatic event by her husband and son, Tommy.

"To turn around and see my son there and my husband, he completely surprised me, I had no idea he was coming," she said. "The fact I was able to celebrate with him -- Tommy might not be able to remember it, but it's a moment in time that I will certainly remember and I know James, my husband, will too.

Amber Rutter shares her silver medal with her son, Tommy. Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images

"Being part of the club of being an Olympic medallist and a mum at the same time, it's something that feels so inspirational. I hope we can share the message to other mums that your life doesn't stop after having a baby."

The 26-year-old remained sage when asked about the judges' decision that saw her miss out on gold.

"I truly believe that I did hit it," Rutter said. "This is sport for you, it's all swings and roundabouts, and it's just one of those things that you have to live with.

"I do truly believe that I hit that last target, but to come away with a silver medal anyway is something I'm so proud of and that I didn't even think would be possible. The fact I'm sat here, with a silver medal, I'm just so proud of my result and how far I've come."