Harry Hepworth won a bronze medal for Team GB. Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Harry Hepworth won bronze in the men's vault on Sunday to claim Team GB's first ever Olympic medal in the event.

Hepworth was in second place with a score of 14.949 behind Carlos Edriel Yulo, who won gold, until Artur Davtyan scored 14.966 to push the Briton down to third.

"I can't even put it into words I'm just so thankful to everyone who has put all the support into me," Hepworth said.

"I wouldn't be here without my family and my grandma and my friends. I was just going in there to enjoy it and that took the pressure side away but as I presented for each routine I felt the pressure there for sure.

"I'll have a full pizza to celebrate."

Team GB's Jake Jarman was in the bronze medal position with a score of 14.93 until Davtyan, the final vaulter of the day, knocked him out of medal contention.

"Even though I missed out, the average score I've got was better than qualifiers and it's consistent if you look at the competitions I've competed in in the last few year," Jarman said.

"I became European champion with less than a tenth higher. So it shows I'm consistent, the levels are just higher and there are more people who can hit those high averages. In my eyes, there's nothing that I can't do and it makes me super motivated for the next four years."

Jarman said he is thrilled for Hepworth after the pair pushed each other to be better in training leading up to the Games.

"Harry medalling today is absolutely incredible. It's great competition," he said.

"Having that back and forth when you're in the gym and training together trying to one up each other is really good. It means you're both improving and both gaining something from it. And it's always friendly, we're always supporting each other."

Later on Sunday, Becky Downie finished seventh in the women's uneven bars final with a score of 13.633. Algeria's Kaylia Nemour secured gold after being awarded 15.700 for her routine.