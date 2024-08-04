World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler matches Le Golf National's course record to win gold by a single stroke ahead of Tommy Fleetwood. (1:19)

Open Extended Reactions

Tommy Fleetwood claimed a silver medal after a thrilling final day of the men's Olympic golf tournament at Le Golf National on Sunday, falling agonisingly short of the most significant title of his individual career.

Scottie Scheffler won gold to continue his remarkable 2024 season.

Fleetwood entered the day just one shot behind his playing partner, Jon Rahm, but had looked to be vying for silver or bronze after 10 holes as the Spaniard established a four-shot lead.

Rahm's charge cooled, however, just as the Englishman began to find form with his putter, and parity between the pair was restored by the time they finished the 12th.

Fleetwood took the lead solo after the 14th hole, a par 5, which saw Rahm make a double bogey, only for world No. 1 Scheffler to match his score of 18-under-par immediately with a birdie of his own.

Scheffler and Fleetwood both made birdies in the final holes with the American missing a chance on 18, though he still carded a nine-under-par 62 to match the course record and finish at 19-under-par.

Tommy Fleetwood won a silver medal at Le Golf National. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A poor chip on his penultimate hole saw Fleetwood slip behind Scheffler and, needing a birdie on 18 to force a playoff, he pushed his approach long of the green and saw his attempt roll by the pin.

Fleetwood finished at 18-under-par, with Hideki Matsuyama of Japan taking the bronze medal one shot further back.

"There's part of me that's disappointed, of course, but at the same time I never dreamt I would be an Olympic medallist," Fleetwood said.

"I haven't been in the mix that much recently and being back there, playing well and feeling how that felt again, I enjoyed it so much and I'm unbelievably proud to be an Olympic medallist.

"It feels unbelievably special and I know I didn't win gold, a very good golfer did, but standing on that podium with a medal was one of the most amazing moments I've had as a golfer. I'll remember those times for the rest of my life."

Fleetwood already had history at Le Golf National, famously claiming four points at the 2018 Ryder Cup at the course as well as lifting the 2017 French Open there.

The 33-year-old has seven wins on the DP World Tour but has not claimed a win on the United States-based PGA Tour, nor any of the sport's majors.

Rory McIlroy had an electric back nine to set up a medal charge of his own, making five straight birdies after the turn to leap into contention for silverware. Sadly for him, that streak came to a sudden halt when his approach on 15 went into the water, forcing him to leave with a double bogey.