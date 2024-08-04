Open Extended Reactions

The Olympic mixed relay triathlon competition will be held as scheduled at 8 a.m. local time in Paris on Monday, organizers said in a statement after testing the water quality of the Seine.

Training sessions for the swimming leg of the triathlon were canceled due to poor water quality in the Seine, and the men's event was moved to last Wednesday, taking place on the same day as the women's.

Organizers confirmed late on Sunday that the relay would take place, despite cancelling Sunday's training.

"Following requests from the triathlon teams to give the athletes more time to prepare for the upcoming mixed relay competition, a meeting was held today Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. to review the water quality results," World Triathlon and the Paris Games Organizing Committee said in a joint statement.

"During this meeting, World Triathlon took the decision to confirm the mixed relay competition, scheduled for Monday 5 August at 8 a.m."

Belgium, however, will not take part after one of their athletes, Claire Michel, fell ill, the Belgian Olympic Committee (COIB) said.

"Claire Michel, a member of the relay team, is unfortunately ill and must withdraw from the competition," the COIB said in a statement.

Claire Michel fell ill after the women's triathlon on Wednesday. JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

"The COIB and Belgian Triathlon hope that lessons will be learned for future triathlon competitions at the Olympic Games.

"We are thinking here of the guarantee of training days, competition days and the competition format, which must be clarified in advance to ensure that there is no uncertainty for athletes, entourage and supporters."

The COIB released an updated statement to clarify that Michel was back in her room at the Olympic Village.

"We have seen various statements in national and international media with incorrect information," the later statement said.

"Please note that Claire Michel has not been in the hospital for four days. Furthermore, she was not hospitalized prior to today.

"It is correct that she was taken to the polyclinic in the Olympic Village earlier today for treatment."

World Triathlon said it had not heard from the Belgium team.

"The team has submitted their team declaration, chose their position on the pontoon this morning and checked-in their bikes also this morning. We have not received any other communication form them," a World Triathlon spokesperson said.

Paris 2024 organizers did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Michel's illness.