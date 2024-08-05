Open Extended Reactions

Joe Clarke won kayak cross silver for Britain. Alex Davidson/Getty Images

SAINT-DENIS, France -- Team GB's Joe Clarke won silver in the men's kayak cross on Monday, while compatriot Kimberley Woods took bronze in the women's race.

The finals were held just five minutes apart from each other, producing a quick-fire pair of medals as Britain made a solid effort in the event's Olympic debut.

First up was Woods, who is ranked world No. 1 in the event. She began in rapid fashion, taking an early lead, but she became stuck at the first gate, which allowed Australia's Noemie Fox to head into first place.

Woods, who has a bronze in the K1 from earlier in the Games, chased her down, but she suffered another slow spell at the final gate, crossing the finish line in fourth place before being awarded bronze after Germany's Elena Lilik was given a time penalty.

Clarke followed up by taking silver. He is also reigning world champion and a Rio 2016 K1 champion. He was behind New Zealand's Finn Butcher from the start and was unable to make up the lead, although he was never in trouble of slipping into third.