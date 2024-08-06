The United States men's basketball team begins knockout play Tuesday at the 2024 Paris Games, while the U.S. women's national soccer team has a chance to advance to the gold medal match.
Team USA will face Brazil in the men's basketball quarterfinal, continuing its quest for a fifth straight gold medal. The Americans went undefeated in their group, earning the top seed of the medal rounds. Brazil needed a tiebreaker to advance to the quarterfinals but shot 45% from deep during pool play.
After defeating Japan on Saturday with a late strike from Trinity Rodman, the American women will face Germany for a spot in the gold medal soccer match. This will be the seventh Olympic semifinal match in eight appearances for the Americans. The U.S. defeated Germany 4-1 in the group stage.
It will be a busy day for Team USA on the track. Three Americans -- Gabby Thomas, McKenzie Long and Brittany Brown -- have a chance at medaling in the women's 200-meter final, while another three -- Cole Hocker, Yared Nuguse and Hobbs Kessler -- will compete in the men's 1500-meter final. Michael Norman (men's 400-meter race) and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (women's 400-meter hurdles) both will have a semifinal race after strong heats on Monday.
Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng -- the last of the American women's or men's duos remaining in beach volleyball -- will face Switzerland's duo in the quarterfinal. Meanwhile, the U.S. women will have an indoor volleyball quarterfinal matchup against fourth-ranked Poland.
Top events to watch
4 a.m. ET: Table Tennis women's team, round of 16 -- U.S. vs. Germany
5 a.m. ET: Basketball men's quarterfinal -- Germany vs. Greece
6:30 a.m. ET: Skateboarding -- women's park preliminary round
11 a.m. ET: Women's volleyball quarterfinal -- U.S. vs. Poland
11:30 a.m. ET: Skateboarding -- women's park final
12 p.m. ET: Men's basketball quarterfinal -- France vs. Canada
12 p.m. ET: Women's soccer semifinal -- U.S. vs. Germany
1:55 p.m. ET: Athletics -- men's 400-meter semifinal, women's hammer throw final, women's 400-meter hurdles semifinal, men's long jump final, men's 1500-meter final
2:35 p.m. ET: Women's water polo quarterfinal -- U.S. vs. Hungary
3:30 p.m. ET: Men's basketball quarterfinal -- U.S. vs. Brazil
3:40 p.m. ET: Athletics -- women's 200-meter final
4 p.m. ET: Women's beach volleyball quarterfinal -- U.S. (Kelly Cheng/Sara Hughes) vs. Switzerland (Nina Brunner/Tanja Hüberli)
