        <
        >

          2024 Olympics: Athletes, events to watch on Tuesday

          LeBron James, from left, Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis look on during the U.S. men's basketball game against Puerto Rico at the 2024 Paris Games. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
          • ESPN
          Aug 6, 2024, 12:01 AM

          The United States men's basketball team begins knockout play Tuesday at the 2024 Paris Games, while the U.S. women's national soccer team has a chance to advance to the gold medal match.

          Team USA will face Brazil in the men's basketball quarterfinal, continuing its quest for a fifth straight gold medal. The Americans went undefeated in their group, earning the top seed of the medal rounds. Brazil needed a tiebreaker to advance to the quarterfinals but shot 45% from deep during pool play.

          After defeating Japan on Saturday with a late strike from Trinity Rodman, the American women will face Germany for a spot in the gold medal soccer match. This will be the seventh Olympic semifinal match in eight appearances for the Americans. The U.S. defeated Germany 4-1 in the group stage.

          It will be a busy day for Team USA on the track. Three Americans -- Gabby Thomas, McKenzie Long and Brittany Brown -- have a chance at medaling in the women's 200-meter final, while another three -- Cole Hocker, Yared Nuguse and Hobbs Kessler -- will compete in the men's 1500-meter final. Michael Norman (men's 400-meter race) and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (women's 400-meter hurdles) both will have a semifinal race after strong heats on Monday.

          Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng -- the last of the American women's or men's duos remaining in beach volleyball -- will face Switzerland's duo in the quarterfinal. Meanwhile, the U.S. women will have an indoor volleyball quarterfinal matchup against fourth-ranked Poland.

          Olympics medal tracker | Schedule

          Top events to watch

          • 4 a.m. ET: Table Tennis women's team, round of 16 -- U.S. vs. Germany

          • 5 a.m. ET: Basketball men's quarterfinal -- Germany vs. Greece

          • 6:30 a.m. ET: Skateboarding -- women's park preliminary round

          • 11 a.m. ET: Women's volleyball quarterfinal -- U.S. vs. Poland

          • 11:30 a.m. ET: Skateboarding -- women's park final

          • 12 p.m. ET: Men's basketball quarterfinal -- France vs. Canada

          • 12 p.m. ET: Women's soccer semifinal -- U.S. vs. Germany

          • 1:55 p.m. ET: Athletics -- men's 400-meter semifinal, women's hammer throw final, women's 400-meter hurdles semifinal, men's long jump final, men's 1500-meter final

          • 2:35 p.m. ET: Women's water polo quarterfinal -- U.S. vs. Hungary

          • 3:30 p.m. ET: Men's basketball quarterfinal -- U.S. vs. Brazil

          • 3:40 p.m. ET: Athletics -- women's 200-meter final

          • 4 p.m. ET: Women's beach volleyball quarterfinal -- U.S. (Kelly Cheng/Sara Hughes) vs. Switzerland (Nina Brunner/Tanja Hüberli)

          A full list of Tuesday's schedule can be found here.