Open Extended Reactions

The United States men's basketball team begins knockout play Tuesday at the 2024 Paris Games, while the U.S. women's national soccer team has a chance to advance to the gold medal match.

Team USA will face Brazil in the men's basketball quarterfinal, continuing its quest for a fifth straight gold medal. The Americans went undefeated in their group, earning the top seed of the medal rounds. Brazil needed a tiebreaker to advance to the quarterfinals but shot 45% from deep during pool play.

After defeating Japan on Saturday with a late strike from Trinity Rodman, the American women will face Germany for a spot in the gold medal soccer match. This will be the seventh Olympic semifinal match in eight appearances for the Americans. The U.S. defeated Germany 4-1 in the group stage.

It will be a busy day for Team USA on the track. Three Americans -- Gabby Thomas, McKenzie Long and Brittany Brown -- have a chance at medaling in the women's 200-meter final, while another three -- Cole Hocker, Yared Nuguse and Hobbs Kessler -- will compete in the men's 1500-meter final. Michael Norman (men's 400-meter race) and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (women's 400-meter hurdles) both will have a semifinal race after strong heats on Monday.

Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng -- the last of the American women's or men's duos remaining in beach volleyball -- will face Switzerland's duo in the quarterfinal. Meanwhile, the U.S. women will have an indoor volleyball quarterfinal matchup against fourth-ranked Poland.

Top events to watch

4 a.m. ET : Table Tennis women's team, round of 16 -- U.S. vs. Germany

5 a.m. ET : Basketball men's quarterfinal -- Germany vs. Greece

6:30 a.m. ET: Skateboarding -- women's park preliminary round

11 a.m. ET : Women's volleyball quarterfinal -- U.S. vs. Poland

11:30 a.m. ET : Skateboarding -- women's park final

12 p.m. ET : Men's basketball quarterfinal -- France vs. Canada

12 p.m. ET : Women's soccer semifinal -- U.S. vs. Germany

1:55 p.m. ET : Athletics -- men's 400-meter semifinal, women's hammer throw final, women's 400-meter hurdles semifinal, men's long jump final, men's 1500-meter final

2:35 p.m. ET : Women's water polo quarterfinal -- U.S. vs. Hungary

3:30 p.m. ET : Men's basketball quarterfinal -- U.S. vs. Brazil

3:40 p.m. ET : Athletics -- women's 200-meter final

4 p.m. ET: Women's beach volleyball quarterfinal -- U.S. (Kelly Cheng/Sara Hughes) vs. Switzerland (Nina Brunner/Tanja Hüberli)

A full list of Tuesday's schedule can be found here.