Boomers beaten by Nikola Jokic's Serbia in overtime

Nikola Jokic has had the last laugh as Serbia came from 24 points down to beat the Boomers 95-90 in overtime and book an Olympic semi-final.

In his last Games outing, Patty Mills was immense as Australia burst out of the blocks, the five-time Olympian then hitting a clutch bucket to take their Paris quarter-final to overtime.

But, down three, the reigning NBA MVP took control with two stops and two buckets to have the final say on Monday.

He finished with 21 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists against Tokyo's bronze medallists, Serbia scoring the game's final eight points.

Mills (26 points) went berserk either side of quarter time in a 20-point Australian run that put them 22 clear.

