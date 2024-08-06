Open Extended Reactions

Rudy Gobert is dealing with an undisclosed injury to his left ring finger, but that wasn't the only reason the star center came off the bench in Tuesday's win over Canada at the Paris Olympics, with both Gobert and French coach Vincent Collet citing "matchups."

France changed its starting lineup before the 82-73 win to reach the men's basketball semifinal, bringing Gobert off the bench and starting Victor Wembanyama at center.

Gobert ended up playing just three minutes in the contest.

Gobert told reporters after the game that there were "several reasons why I didn't play," including the injury and the matchup with Canada.

"I have confidence in my teammates, the coaches," Gobert said, first in English, according to L'Equipe. "The plan worked given how we started the match. There were several reasons why I didn't play, between the matchups but also what can happen in training, with the injuries.

"It was a good decision in any case. It's a great adjustment from the coach. I'm grateful to be here today. I was on the operating table last night. To be able to play in an Olympic quarterfinal, it was incredible. [On his finger] It's nothing serious, that's all I can say. "

Gobert could be seen sporting a splint on the finger after the game.

It was unclear what Gobert meant by "on the operating table," but Collet later said that although Gobert had an MRI on the finger, he was cleared to play. Collet said the decision to bring Gobert off the bench had to do with matchups and a desire to go smaller with Wembanyama at center.

Gobert said "yes" when asked whether he would be able to play vs. Germany on Thursday in the semifinal. The winner of that game will advance to the final.