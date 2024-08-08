Open Extended Reactions

Britain's two-time Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones was knocked out of the Paris Olympics after she was beaten in the round of 16 by North Macedonia's Miljana Reljikj in a dramatic upset on Thursday.

Jones, the 2012 and 2016 Olympic gold medallist, lost the opening round 7-6 before fighting back to win the second. With the third round locked at 1-1 after time had run out, Reljikj won on a countback of overall number of hits.

"I am devastated. I came here to win, I knew I could win but on the day I didn't have it and that made the difference," Jones said.

"Right now, it is hard but I am super proud of having the courage to try and do something no one has done. The more you win, the harder it gets, the pressure, the mental side of it.

"It is just tough and I came out today and did not fight freely and let my legs go. I am gutted I did not show what I was capable of, and what me and my coach have worked so hard to do."

Later on Thursday, Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Bradly Sinden was unable to compete for a bronze medal in the men's -68kg category due to an injury that he picked up during his quarterfinal fight.

Just 17 minutes before he was due to face his Chinese opponent, Team GB announced in a statement that Sinden would be unable to fight for his second Olympic medal.

"So in my second fight against Croatia, I don't know what exactly I did, but I did a kick and I felt a twinge in my left knee on my MCL and then carried on in the fight and then I felt it go," Sinden said.

Jade Jones was beaten in the round of 16 on Thursday. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

"I know the feeling because I've done my right one before, so it's just frustrating. I knew I couldn't be able to do the game plan I wanted to do in the semi-finals, but I thought I could give it a good go. And it was hard. I fought a tactical game and it could have gone my way, but it was just a bit too much in the end.

"Obviously we all mind losing, but if I could do my full best and then lose, I would have gone in the bronze medal match, giving it the best to bring home a bronze medal for Team GB. But with the injury, I just don't think I had it in me to go on and be able to perform and bring home a medal, so I've took the tough decision. Obviously, I didn't want to end Paris 2024 like this, but sometimes your body has different plans for you."

Team GB's taekwondo medal hopes now rest on the shoulders of Caden Cunningham and Rebecca McGowan.

Cunningham, who is the reigning European champion in the +87kg category, will bid for a medal in the men's +80kg division on Saturday. McGowan will also get her campaign under way on Saturday in the women's +67kg category.