SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France -- Lydia Ko of New Zealand had a 4-under 68 to share the lead Friday, leaving her 18 holes away from a chance to complete her Olympic medal collection with gold that would send her into the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Ko was poised to take a lead into the final day at Le Golf National until Morgane Metraux of Switzerland steadied herself from a rough patch by holing a 20-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th to salvage a 71 and catch Ko.

Lydia Ko of Team New Zealand is tied for the lead going into the gold medal round of the Olympics. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

They were at 9-under 207, and the stage was set for yet another dynamic Olympic conclusion.

Rose Zhang, the decorated American amateur star who won her first tournament as a pro and hasn't really slowed, had two eagles on the back nine to offset a shot into the water for double bogey. It added to a 67. She was two behind, along with Miyu Yamashita (68).

Still very much in the mix was Nelly Korda, the No. 1 player in the world and defending Olympic gold medalist. She hit into the water on her first hole. She chopped up the reachable par-5 third and made bogey. And then she holed out from 82 yards in deep rough for birdie and kept herself in the game with a 70. She was five behind.

Korda watched Scottie Scheffler rally from a six-shot deficit on the back nine on Sunday and win the gold medal.

"Anything can happen," Korda said.

Amid all those possibilities sits Mariajo Uribe of Colombia, who targeted the Olympics as a place to retire. She didn't have full status on the LPGA Tour this year and traveled the world in search of ranking points for a chance to make the Olympics her farewell.

She was tied for the lead on the back nine until two late bogeys for a 71. Even so, she was four shots behind -- two shots away from a chance to reach the podium.

She brought no recovery gear because Saturday will be her last round. She has Colombian colors of red, blue and yellow on her shoes, along with socks that have a smiley face. She brought a flag to wave on the first tee.

"It's going to be a great day, no matter what happens," she said.