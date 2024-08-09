Check out the stats behind Noah Lyles' third-place finish in the men's 200-meter final. (0:54)

SAINT-DENIS, France -- American sprinter Noah Lyles wore a protective mask Friday while accepting his bronze medal in the 200 meters.

Lyles tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and finished third in Thursday's final behind Botswana's Letsile Tebogo and American teammate Kenneth Bednarek.

Lyles sported a black N95 mask while wearing a blue tracksuit during the medal ceremony. He did a lap around the track waving to fans but kept his distance from Tebogo and Bednarek.

The 100-meter champion did not participate in the men's 4x100 relay final. The Americans were disqualified after a shaky exchange between Christian Coleman and Bednarek. Lyles had said after the 200 that he wasn't sure whether he would race for the U.S. in an event that has bedeviled the country for years.

The Americans haven't medaled in the 4x100 since Athens 20 years ago and haven't won it since the 2000 Games in Sydney.