Opals takeaways: Turnovers, GOATs, and injury concerns from loss to USA

Will the Opals be able to reset for bronze medal game after USA blowout? (2:27)

Open Extended Reactions

The Opals will play Belgium for a bronze medal on Sunday after being humbled by a powerful USA in their 60th straight Olympic win in the early hours on Saturday morning.

After a pair of vastly improved performances against France and Serbia, Australia reverted to the poor ball handling which plagued it against Nigeria, failed to control the tempo and were stifled on offence for much of the contest in an 85-64 loss.

The Americans set the tone early, scintillating on the fast break and punishing every Aussie error.

The Opals finished a dismal 24% from deep and couldn't make an impact inside, not going to the free throw line until the second half.

After reeling the margin back to four points at quarter time, the Opals were blown away by the USA in a 25-11 second term.

Nineteen-year-old Isobel Borlase, who's seen limited court time and some nervous moments when she has checked in throughout the tournament, was a late shining light and Australia's top scorer with 11 points, on 5-of-9 shooting, in 14 minutes court time - her most in France.

Bad habits

High hopes, momentum and confidence carried into the semifinal after three straight wins quickly turned to déjà vu for the Opals.

In shades of the horror opening-loss to Nigeria where Australia coughed up the ball 26 times and then another 20 against Canada, the Opals had six turnovers in the opening five minutes of the game with the too-good, too-strong USA punishing every mishap.

By half time, the Americans had 18 fast break points, 14 from turnovers with 24 of their 45 first-half points coming from in the paint.

The Opals turned the ball over too much against Team USA. DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images

Troubled Talbot

It's been a frustrating, luckless tournament for 2022 FIBA World Cup All-Star Five selection Steph Talbot.

The guard returned from an ACL injury earlier this year via the WNBL and injured her foot on the eve of the Olympics while playing for Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA.

It kept her out of a pair of warm-up games in Spain yet hasn't stopped her from starting in all of the Opals five games this tournament.

A beautiful shooter of the ball, the 30-year-old has failed to have an influence offensively but made an impact with her assists and boards highlighted by a double-double in those two categories in game one against Nigeria.

Talbot came up proppy in the second quarter, with that foot concern again playing havoc, and headed to the bench never to return against the USA.

Australia's premier defender, her availability will be a major factor come Sunday's bronze medal game against the loser of France and Belgium.

GOATs

A moment of greatness to savour in Paris with two of the game's all-time legends sharing an international court once again.

Lauren Jackson and Diana Taurasi have won and done it all during their star-studded careers and in the Semi-Final played in the same game for the final time.

Lauren Jackson, in Olympics No. 5, registered her first minutes since the Opals pool game against Canada on August 1, checking into the game half way through the opening term. She picked up a rebound and a steal in her five minutes court time.

Lauren Jackson got some veteran minutes, along with USA's Diana Taurasi. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

At 43, Jackson is the oldest basketballer to compete in an Olympics but a familiar face on the USA team takes the honours when it comes to total Games appearances.

Diana Taurasi, 42 years old and in her sixth Olympics, came on for six minutes but for the most liked what she saw from the bench and gets a shot at a sixth gold medal on Sunday.