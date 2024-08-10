Check out the scores and storylines of Friday's action across all sports at the Paris Games. (1:34)

PARIS -- Kenya's Beatrice Chebet surged to the Olympic women's 10,000 metres gold medal in 30 minutes 43.25 seconds on Friday to add to her 5,000 metres title at the Games.

Italian Nadia Battocletti earned redemption after just missing the podium in the 5,000m, taking silver in 30:43.35, and Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan, defending the crown she won in Tokyo, finished third in 30:44.12.

World record holder Chebet did her share of the early pace-making and pulled away on the final turn, after the pack had broken into a sprint with one lap remaining, to deliver Kenya's first gold medal in the event.

"To do the 5,000m and 10,000m is not something easy," she said. "But just focus, and know that you can achieve. Just believe in yourself. I believed that I can do it."

Battocletti, who had her bronze medal in the 5,000m taken away when Kenyan Faith Kipyegon's disqualification was overturned, made sure of her podium spot in the longer race.

Eritrea's Rahel Daniel, the leader through the first two laps, dropped out after 2,000 metres as Chebet stayed near the front of the pack at a comfortable pace.

Beatrice Chebet celebrates after winning the Olympic women's 10,000 metres at Stade de France in Paris

Her compatriots Margaret Kipkemboi and Lilian Rengeruk joined her about two-thirds of the way through, as Hassan tried her usual strategy of hanging around near the back of the pack.

Hassan made her move with 400 metres to go, as the leaders broke into an all-out sprint, and Kipkemboi and Rengeruk lost ground as Battocletti moved past them.

Chebet ran down the final straight on her own and looked up at the results with joy on her face before wrapping herself in the Kenyan flag.

She said she had prepared for the longer distance by completely putting the 5,000m gold out of her mind.

"Just focus and mind switch," she said.

"My country is watching me, so I have to focus on the 10,000m and not think that I've won a gold medal. That was my target."

Hassan still has the women's marathon to run in her gruelling Paris program, and will have less than two days to recover before tackling a hilly and challenging course.

"Endurance on Sunday, that's not a joke," Hassan said. "To finish the marathon is a kind of hell. It's not easy. The real one will start Sunday."