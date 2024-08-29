India at Paris Paralympics 2024: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on August 30, Friday

Open Extended Reactions

India will look to open their medal tally on the second day of the 2024 Paris Paralympics on Friday. There are a couple of medal opportunities in para-athletics with Karam Jyoti and Sakshi Kasana in action in the women's discus throw F55 final.

Also in para-athletics, Preethi Pal will look to climb the podium in the women's 100m-T35 final. India will also have para-athletes in action across shooting, badminton and cycling.

NOTE: The event timings are in IST chronological order so post-midnight fixtures are included in the current date.

Here's a look at India's schedule for August 30, Friday:

12 PM: Para badminton - Manasi Joshi vs Oksana Kozyna in the women's singles SL3 group stage match.

12:30 PM: Para shooting - Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal in women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 qualification.

Not before 1:20 PM: Para badminton - Manoj Sarkar vs Mongkhon Bunsun in men's singles SL3 group stage match.

1:30 PM: Para athletics - Karam Jyoti and Sakshi Kasana in women's discuss throw F55 final (MEDAL EVENT).

Not before 2 PM: Para badminton - Nitesh Kumar vs Yang Jianyuan of China in men's singles SL3 group stage match.

Not before 2:40 PM: Para badminton - Suhas Yathiraj vs Shin Kyung Hwan of South Korea in the men's singles SL4 group stage match.

2:45 PM: Para shooting - Manish Narwal and Rudransh Khandelwal in men's 10m air pistol SH1 qualification.

Not before 4:40 PM: Para badminton - Palak Kohli vs Lean Ratri Oktila of Indonesia in women's singles SL4 group stage match.

4:24 PM: Para cycling - Arshad Shaik in men's C2 3000m individual pursuit qualification.

4:45 PM: Para athletics - Preethi Pal in women's 100m-T35 final (MEDAL EVENT).

5 PM: Para shooting - Sriharsha Devaraddi in mixed 10m air rifle standing SH2 qualification.

7:30 PM: Para badminton - Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Beatriz Monteiro of Portugal in the women's singles SU5 group stage match.

Not before 8:10 PM: Para badminton - Sirajan Solaimalai vs Chu Man Kai of Hondg Kong in men's singles SH6 group stage match.

Not before 8:50 PM: Para badminton - Nitya Sre Sivan vs Cai Yi Lin of Chinese Taipei in women's singles SH6 group stage match.

Not before 10:50 PM: Para badminton - Krishna Nagar vs Miles Krajewski of the USA in men's singles SH6 group stage match.

Not before 12:10 AM: Para badminton - Suhas Yathiraj-Palak Kohli vs Hikmat Ramdani and Leani Ratri Oktila in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 group stage match.

Not before 12:10 AM: Para badminton Nitesh Kumar-Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Lucas Mazur-Faustine Noel of France in mixed doubles SL3-SU5 group stage match.

Not before 1:30 AM: Para badminton - Sivarajan Solaimalai-Nithya Sre Sivan vs Natthapong Meechai and Chai Saeyang Chai of Thailand in mixed doubles SH6 group stage match.