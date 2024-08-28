Paralympics: Why you'll be seeing a lot of F64, SH1 and J2 (and others)

Open Extended Reactions

The Paris Paralympics are set to begin from August 29 with a wide variety of sports and disciplines set to be on our screens daily. Have you ever wondered what that alphabet-numeric combination, like F64 or SH1, stand for in para sports? Well, that's the classification of para-athletes to ensure fair competition.

The Paralympic classification evaluates the extent of the impact of a para-athlete's impairment(s) in movements and functions that are essential to their sport. Based on the degree and nature of their eligible impairments, para-athletes are then assigned a classification within their sport.

This ensures that all para-athletes in each classification category have similar functional abilities in terms of movement, coordination, and balance. Oh, and each sport has its unique classification system.

Here's a breakdown of the various classifications in the 12 sporting disciplines Indian athletes will compete in at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

PARA ARCHERY

Open class, recurve: This is for para-archers who can shoot in a standing position. The target is placed 70m away.

[Harvinder Singh, Men's Individual Recurve Open and Mixed Team Recurve Open]

Open class, compound: This classification is meant for archers who don't have enough strength in their arms and hence shoot from a sitting position. The target is at a distance of 50m.

[Sheetal Devi, Women's Individual Compound Open and Mixed Team Compound Open]

PARA ATHLETICS

The letter 'T' is prefixed for track and jump events, while 'F' is used to denote field events

T11-13: This is for para-athletes who have a vision impairment. [Rakshita Raju, 1500m]

T20: Para-athletes with intellectual impairment. [Deepthi Jeevanji, 400m]

T31-38: For para-athletes who have impairments in coordination. [Preethi Pal: 100m and 200m]

F40-47: Para-athletes who are short in height or have an upper or lower limb impairment and are competing with a prosthetic implant or an equivalent. [Navdeep [F47] and Rinku Hooda [F46], Javelin Throw]

F51-58: For para-athletes who compete in throwing events while being seated. [Yogesh Kathuniya, Discus Throw F56]

F61-64: For para-athletes who compete with a prosthetic lower limb. [Sumit Antil - Javelin Throw F64]

From left to right - Silver medalist Yogesh Kathuniya of Team India, gold medalist Claudiney Batista dos Santos of Team Brazil and bronze medalist Leonardo Diaz Aldana of Team Cuba. Alex Davidson/Getty Images for International Paralympic Committee

PARA BADMINTON

The "SL" stands for "standing/lower"

SL3: This category is for para-badminton players who can compete while standing but have impairment in their lower limbs and have issues with balance while walking or running. [Manoj Sarkar and Manasi Joshi, SL3 Singles]

SL4: The para-athletes in this classification have less severe impairments than those in SL3. These para-badminton players also have a lower limb impairment and minor challenges with balance while walking or running. [Sukant Kadam, SL4 Singles]

The "SU" stands for "standing/Upper"

SU5: These para-athletes have an impairment in their upper limbs, which could be on the playing or non-playing hand. [Suhas Yathiraj and Palak Kohli, SL3-SU5 Mixed Doubles]

The "SH" stands for "standing/short stature"

SH6: The para-athletes in this category are short in stature and can compete while standing. [Krishna Nagar, SH6 Singles]

Krishna Nagar at the Tokyo Paralympics. Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

PARA CANOEING

KL1-VL1: Para-athletes in this classification have little to no function in their legs and trunk. [Yash Kumar, Kayak Single 200m - KL1]

KL2-VL2: This is for para-athletes who have partial function in their legs and trunk and can sit upright in the kayak but may need a high-backed seat. [Prachi Yadav, Va'a Single 200m VL2]

PARA CYCLING

Solo: These para-athletes either have limited mobility in their limbs or compete with prostheses. This classification has five subcategories - C1 to C5. [Arshad Shaikh and Jyoti Gajeriya, C1-3]

PARA JUDO

The visually impaired para-judokas are split across two categories and then further divided into weight classes.

B1: Para-judokas who are completely blind.

B2-B3: Para-judokas who have a vision impairment [Kapil Parmar, 60 kg J1 and Kokila, 48kg J2]

PARA POWERLIFTING

All para-powerlifters have a functional limitation in their lower limbs or hips, which doesn't let them compete in standing weightlifting competitions. There are a total of 20 weight categories, 10 each for men and women. [Sakina Khatun, Women's up to 45kg]

PARA ROWING

PR2: Mixed double sculls. This is for a team of two para-rowers who can only use their upper body to row. Their seats are fixed so that their legs remain straight and in position throughout. Each para-rower has two oars. [Narayana Konganapalle and Anita]

PARA SHOOTING SPORT

The 'SH' stands for 'shooting'

SH1: This classification is for para-athletes who can hold their gun and can shoot from a standing or sitting position (in a wheelchair or chair). These para-shooters can compete with a pistol or a rifle. [Avani Lekhara, W 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1]

SH2: These para-athletes cannot hold their rifles by themselves and hence use a stand and may even take the help of an assistant to reload their guns. These para-shooters can aim by themselves and have complete control of the rifle when they shoot. [Sriharsha Ramakrishna: Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2]

Avani Lekhara. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

PARA SWIMMING

S1-S10: This classification is reserved for para-swimmers with physical impairments. The bigger the number attached to the S, the less severe the athlete's impairment is. For example: an S10 para-swimmer will have a lesser degree of impairment as compared to an S2 para-swimmer. [Suyash Jadhav, 50m butterfly S7]

PARA TABLE TENNIS

Para table tennis has a total of 11 classes - five sitting and six standing.

TT1-5: For wheelchair-bound athletes. [Bhavinaben Patel and Sonalben Patel, Women's Singles WS4]

Bhavina Patel in action during the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

PARA TAEKWONDO

'K' stands for Kyorugi, which is the Korean word for sparring

K44: This category is for para-athletes who have an arm amputated (or equivalent loss of function), or have lost toes, which in turn affects their ability to lift the heel. These para-athletes compete across different weight categories. [Aruna Tanwar, K44 - 47kg]