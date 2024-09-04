Open Extended Reactions

U.S. Olympic rugby star and bronze medalist Ilona Maher was among the celebrity lineup announced Wednesday for Season 33 of "Dancing with the Stars."

She will be one of two Olympians competing, joining U.S. gymnastics breakout star Stephen Nedoroscik -- who became known as the "Pommel Horse Guy."

Maher, 28, became a star on social media for her TikToks and body positivity content.

Nedoroscik, 25, won two bronze medals in Paris and was the first contestant announced in August. He became an internet sensation thanks to memes of his preparation before competing and of his Superman-like transformation before hitting the floor.

Maher will be paired with partner Alan Bersten, Nedoroscik with Rylee Arnold.

U.S. rugby star Ilona Maher was announced as part of the "Dancing with the Stars" season 33 cast Wednesday. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Former NBA star Dwight Howard and wide receiver Danny Amendola (who won two Super Bowls with the Patriots) will also be part of the cast. Howard will dance with partner Daniella Karagach, Amendola with Witney Carson.

Artem Chigvintsev, who was arrested recently on a domestic violence charge, will not be returning as a pro dancer.

Filling out the cast: "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum Tori Spelling, "Bachelor" star Joey Graziadei, "Bachelorette" star Jenn Tran, Oscar-nominated actor Eric Roberts (brother of Julia, and father of Emma), "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Phaedra Creonta Parks, actors Chandler Kinney ("Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin") and Reginald VelJohnson ("Family Matters"), and model Brooks Nader.

Anna Sorokin, the con artist who was convicted of swindling banks, hotels and friends in 2019 after falsely building a reputation as a wealthy German heiress named Anna Delvey, will also participate. Sorokin has been wearing an ankle bracelet since October 2022, when she started her house arrest.

"Dancing with the Stars," hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, premieres Sept. 17 on ABC.

Information from The Associated Press was included in this report.