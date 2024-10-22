Open Extended Reactions

Hockey, rugby sevens and diving are among the big-name Commonwealth Games casualties, axed from the pared-back Glasgow program in 2026.

The Games, relocated to Scotland after Victoria's withdrawal as host, will feature just 10 events, which is nine less than the previous edition held in 2022 in Birmingham.

Other sports to be left out include cricket, badminton, beach volleyball, mountain biking, rhythmic gymnastics, squash and table tennis.

Athletics and swimming were the only sports guaranteed a spot on the program, which also includes track cycling, weightlifting, 3x3 basketball and lawns bowls -- all of which include a para equivalent.

Netball, artistic gymnastics, judo and boxing round out the chosen 10.

Multiple sports including Hockey have been dropped from the Commonwealth games. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

As a cost-saving measure, the 10 sports will be spread across just four venues -- Scotstoun Stadium, Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Emirates Arena and the Scottish Event Campus.

Athletes and support staff will stay in hotel accommodation rather than an athletes village.

The 2026 program will be officially released later on Wednesday.

The multi-sport event had been endangered since the government of Victoria pulled out as host last year, citing spiralling costs, which, it claimed, had blown the budget out to $6 billion.

Victoria paid $380 million in compensation to the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), of which $200 million will be directed to Scotland to cover its hosting costs.

That figure will be topped up by $4.5 million from Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) to cover security, with neither the UK nor Scottish governments prepared to use public money -- though the former is said to be prepared to underwrite any additional security costs.

"This is a fantastic outcome for the Commonwealth sport movement," CGA president Ben Houston said last month.

"The Commonwealth Games are at the heart of Australia's performance pathway, often providing the launch pad for continued and ongoing success by Australian athletes.

"They are irreplaceable in terms of providing global competition and, in the absence of an Australian host, it was in the interests of Australian sport that we make an overseas Games a reality."