Keely Hodgkinson out of 'Keely Klassic' with hamstring injury

Open Extended Reactions

Keely Hodgkinson won the women's Olympic 800-metre title at Paris 2024. Julian Finney/Getty Images

Olympic 800-metre champion Keely Hodgkinson has withdrawn from the "Keely Klassic," her attempt to break the women's 800-metre world indoor record, due to a hamstring injury.

Hodgkinson, who sustained the injury in training, would have attempted to beat the record -- a time of one minute 55.82 seconds -- set by Jolanda Ceplak in 2002.

She said in a post on Instagram: "I am so gutted and disappointed to be announcing this, unfortunately after a great week of preparations for this weekend, yesterday I picked up a hamstring injury, which means I'll have to sit this one out this weekend and not compete.

"I'm devastated to be missing the launch of the first @keelyklassic, me and my team worked so hard these last couple of months to put me in a perfect position to race, and I was so excited to perform in front of a home crowd !! BUT... this event was never just about me.

"From the start, it was about bringing fresh energy to our sport, celebrating British talent, and connecting with the next generation of fans. And we look forward to still bringing that to life. I will still be there on Saturday and Still super excited to be supporting my teammates, seeing the crowd and watching an incredible day of athletics. I look forward to seeing some of you there and I hope you all enjoy it too."