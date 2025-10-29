Open Extended Reactions

ONE HUNDRED DAYS from now, the sports world turns its attention to Italy, where alpine peaks, ancient cities and modern arenas become the stage for the athletes of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. From returning icons to breakout stars, their stories over the 17 days of the 2026 Games will captivate and inspire.

And just following this Olympics will be a sport in itself: The 2026 edition features more events and more athletes than any Winter Games in history. It also will be the most geographically spread out, with venues spanning from the heart of Milan to the slopes of Cortina d'Ampezzo. The opening ceremony alone will feature 2,900 athletes staged in four regions and ignite twin Olympic flames that will burn beneath Milan's grand Arco della Pace and in Cortina's charming Piazza Dibona.

The time to prepare is now. So as the countdown begins, grab our guide and get to know the athletes to watch as Italy prepares to host its grandest Winter Games yet. -- Alyssa Roenigk

The essentials

1. Who: More than 2,900 athletes from 93 countries

2. What: Athletes will compete in 16 sports

3. When: Feb. 6-22, 2026

4. Where: In Milan and other venues across northern Italy, including Cortina d'Ampezzo, a city that hosted the 1956 Winter Olympics

5. Why: Citius, Altius, Fortius -- Communiter*

*The Olympic motto: "Faster, Higher, Stronger -- Together"

Kaillie Humphries, right, won gold in monobob in 2022 -- her third Olympic gold medal. Teammate Elana Meyers Taylor won the silver. Photo by Kyodonews/Zuma Press/Icon Sportswire

Athletes you'll know

6. The most successful alpine skier in history, Mikaela Shiffrin, 30, is approaching her fourth Olympics with ambitious yet modest goals. Unlike in 2022, when she competed in six events and failed to finish in three, Shiffrin will likely compete in three races in Italy: slalom, giant slalom and the team combined, where she will ski one run of slalom and her partner will ski the downhill. An Olympic gold medalist in slalom (2014) and giant slalom (2018), Shiffrin is leaning into her strongest events and eschewing the speed races in hopes of making this the most successful Games of her career.

7. The defending Olympic slopestyle gold medalist, Alex Hall, 27, is known for his versatility and creativity on skis. Just two weeks before the 2022 Beijing Games, he became the first freeskier to land a 2160 -- six full rotations -- in competition during ski big air at X Games Aspen. He followed that performance with an Olympic win. Now, after capturing the slopestyle Crystal Globe for the 2024-25 season, Hall heads to Italy as the favorite to repeat in slopestyle and with more to accomplish in big air. He finished eighth in the event's Olympic debut in 2022 but credits falling in his final attempt in big air with refocusing him for the slopestyle contest.

"I came into slopestyle with a different mentality, a little more hungry," Hall said on Tuesday. "If I hadn't fallen in big air, I maybe wouldn't have a gold medal in slopestyle. That being said, there's unfinished business in big air. I'm going to push the creative side of things and do tricks that are outside the box and bring me joy."

8. Lindsey Vonn, 41, retired from ski racing in 2019 with 82 World Cup wins, the third most by any alpine skier in history. Six years later, after a partial knee replacement, Vonn returned to the sport at age 40 and became the oldest woman to step onto the podium of a World Cup race when she finished second in the super-G in Sun Valley, Idaho, in March. Vonn has said this will be her final Olympics and she plans to make the most of her time in Cortina, the site of so much success in her career.

"I never expected to be here, so there is an appreciation of the journey," Vonn said on Tuesday. "But don't get it twisted. I'm a results-driven person. I'm looking to do well. I'm not just a participant. "

9. With NHL players returning to the Olympics for the first time since 2014, the U.S. men will have their hands full with a Canadian team led by Sidney Crosby, a three-time Stanley Cup champion who will bring his leadership and Olympic experience to Milan. Crosby, 38, will captain a Canadian team that also includes 28-year-old Connor McDavid, the star center of the Edmonton Oilers who is widely regarded as the best current player in the National Hockey League.

10. Jamie Anderson is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in slopestyle who is vying to compete at her first Olympics since becoming a mom -- twice. Anderson, 35, and her fiancé, Tyler Nicholson, who competed in slopestyle and big air at the 2018 Olympics for Team Canada, welcomed daughters Misty Rose in March 2023 and Nova Sky in April 2025.

Anderson returned to training in New Zealand in September, five months after giving birth to Nova Sky, and broke her right wrist during a training run. But she says the injury has only further ignited her fire to push herself to return to the Olympic podium with her family by her side. "I've reconnected with a part of myself I haven't seen in years," Anderson told ESPN.

11. Born in San Francisco to a Chinese mother and American father, and raised by her mother and grandmother, Eileen Gu has competed for China since 2019. At the 2022 Olympics, she became the first freeskier to win three medals at a single Winter Games, taking gold in big air and halfpipe and silver in slopestyle. As progressive as she is consistent in competition, the 22-year-old is the first woman to land a forward double cork 1440 and a left double cork 1620 in freeski competition.

Off snow, she balances life as a student at Stanford University and a successful career in modeling -- two years ago, Forbes listed her as the second highest-earning female athlete in the world.

Hilary Knight has already competed in four Olympics, dating back to 2010. AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File

12. Hilary Knight has said this will be her final Olympics with Team USA, and she wants to end on a high note. The first U.S. player to compete on five Olympic hockey teams, 36-year-old Knight has been part of three silver medal squads (losing each time to Team Canada). But it's Team USA's gold medal performance against their rivals to the north in 2018 that she hopes to repeat in her final Olympic performance. Any color medal will tie the California native for the most Olympic ice hockey medals in history.

13. Red Gerard won gold in his five-ring debut in 2018 and became an Olympic sensation for his fun-loving personality as much as for his on-snow performance. Who could forget him oversleeping and losing his team jacket the morning of the finals? Gerard, 25, was the first U.S. athlete to win gold at the Pyeongchang Games and the youngest American to medal in snowboarding at the Olympics. He finished fourth in slopestyle and fifth in big air in 2022, but is coming off a win at X Games Aspen 2025 and a strong season that earned him the only automatic bid onto the U.S. men's snowboard slopestyle team.

14. Chloe Kim is the heavy favorite to become the first snowboarder to win three straight Olympic gold medals. The 2018 and 2022 Olympic champion in halfpipe took time off after Beijing to focus on her mental health and returned to competition in dominant fashion. She ended this past season with a record third world title and became the first woman to land a cab double cork 1080 in competition.

She says the perspective she has gained by letting go of expectations has allowed her to push past mental blocks and find joy in her riding again. A snowboarder who wants more than simply to stack wins, Kim, 25, plans to debut three new tricks this season, including at least one double cork no woman has landed in competition.

15. After taking a six-month maternity leave, Kaillie Humphries, 40, returned to competition in December as a mom for the first time since giving birth to her son, Aulden, in June 2024. At the 2025 IBSF World Championships in Lake Placid in March, she finished fourth in the two-woman event and eighth in the monobob and hopes to compete once again in both events for Team USA. The first woman in Olympic history to win gold for two different countries, Humphries represented Canada from 2010 to 2018 and switched to representing the U.S. in 2019 because of alleged abuse and harassment from the Canadian bobsled federation. She won gold in the monobob in 2022, in her first Olympics with Team USA.

16-17. Partners since 2011, Madison Chock, 33, and Evan Bates, 36, are one of the most successful U.S. ice dance teams in history. The reigning Olympic gold medalists in the team event and the three-time reigning world champions, Chock and Bates are known for their creative lifts and innovative choreography. Four months after taking gold at the Beijing Games, the pair -- who began dating in 2017 -- announced their engagement. They were married in Hawai'i in June 2024 and will compete in Italy for the first time at the Olympics as a married couple. -- Alyssa Roenigk

Numbers to know

18. Approximate area in square miles the Games will take place across northern Italy: 8,500. This makes it the most geographically widespread Olympic Winter Games in history.

19. Number of times Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (Summer or Winter): 4. That's the third-most of any country, behind only the United States (eight) and France (six). As mentioned earlier, the city of Cortina d'Ampezzo was home to the Winter Games in 1956, while Rome hosted the 1960 Summer Olympics and Turin the 2006 Winter Games.

20. There will be 116 medal events contested at the 2026 Olympics, which will set a new record for most in a single Winter Olympics. It tops the 109 medal events that were contested in Beijing in 2022.

21-22. The percentage of total estimated athletes that will be women: 47%. According to the IOC, the 2026 Games will be most gender-balanced Olympic Winter Games in history and will include a record 50 events that women compete in.

This comes on the heels of the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, which was the first Games ever to achieve an equal number of men and women participants.

23. The last and only time the United States led all countries in total gold medals won at the Winter Games: 1932, at home in Lake Placid, New York.

24. The number of times Team USA has led the total medal count at the Winter Games: 2. The Americans earned the most total medals in both 1932 and 2010. At the Summer Games, the United States has dominated the medal count 19 times.

25. The number of total medals earned by Norway at the 2022 Olympics: 37. The country led in both the overall medal count and in gold medals won (16). The United States was fifth in overall medals and fourth in gold medals won. -- ESPN Research

Freestyle skier Eileen Gu won gold in big air and halfpipe and silver in slopestyle at the 2022 Winter Olympics. GIAN EHRENZELLER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock. . 15105302ap

Dates to know

26. Torch relay begins in Rome: Dec. 6

27. Opening ceremony: Feb. 6

28. Figure skating: Team: Feb. 6-8; Ice dance: Feb. 9, 11; Men's singles: Feb. 10, 13; Pairs: Feb. 15, 16; Women's singles: Feb. 17, 19

29. Alpine skiing, men's medal runs: Downhill: Feb. 7; Team combined slalom: Feb. 9; Super-G: Feb. 11; Giant slalom: Feb. 14; Slalom: Feb. 16

30. Alpine skiing, women's medal runs: Downhill: Feb. 8; Team combined slalom: Feb. 10; Super-G: Feb. 12; Giant slalom: Feb. 15; Slalom: Feb. 18

31. Snowboard, men's medal runs: Big air: Feb. 7; Parallel giant slalom: Feb. 8; Snowboard cross: Feb. 12; Halfpipe: Feb. 13; Mixed team snowboard cross: Feb. 16; Slopestyle: Feb. 18

32. Snowboard, women's medal runs: Parallel giant slalom: Feb. 8; Big air: Feb. 9; Halfpipe: Feb. 12; Snowboard cross: Feb. 13; Mixed team snowboard cross: Feb. 16; Slopestyle: Feb. 17

33. Luge, medal runs: Feb. 8-12

34. Freestyle skiing, women's medal runs: Slopestyle: Feb. 9; Moguls: Feb. 11; Dual moguls: Feb. 14; Big air: Feb. 16; Aerials: Feb. 18; Ski cross: Feb. 20; Mixed team aerials: Feb. 21: Halfpipe: Feb. 21

35. Freestyle skiing, men's medal runs: Slopestyle: Feb. 10; Moguls: Feb. 12; Dual moguls: Feb. 15; Big air: Feb. 17; Aerials: Feb. 19; Halfpipe: Feb. 20; Mixed team aerials: Feb. 21; Ski cross: Feb. 21

36. Bobsled medal rounds: Feb. 16-17; Feb. 21-22

37. Ice hockey: Women's gold medal game: Feb. 19; Men's gold medal game: Feb. 22

38. Ski mountaineering: Women's and men's sprint relay: Feb. 19; Mixed relay: Feb. 21

39. Curling: Men's gold medal game: Feb. 21; Women's gold medal game: Feb. 22

40. Closing ceremony: Feb. 22

41. Opening ceremony to the 2026 Paralympic Games: March 6

Jordan Stolz became the youngest single-distance world champion ever in 2023. Geir Olsen/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Athletes you might not know yet -- but will want to

42. The two-time reigning world champion, Ilia Malinin is certainly no stranger or up-and-comer to figure skating fans, but the 20-year-old is expected to make his Olympic debut in Milan -- and seems all but guaranteed to become a household name across the world. Since bursting into the senior scene with a second-place finish at the U.S. championships in 2022, Malinin has become the most dominant figure in the sport and became the first skater in history to successfully land a quadruple axel.

Nicknamed the "Quad God," Malinin also was the first to land six quad jumps in one program last season, and his high degree of difficulty and technical prowess gave him more than a 31-point edge over the rest of the field at worlds last season. Few feel like more of a lock for gold in Italy than Malinin.

UNREAL.



43. Also just 20 years old, Alysa Liu is officially in her comeback era after retiring from figure skating shortly after recording a seventh-place finish at the 2022 Games and a bronze medal at worlds later that year. But Liu returned to the ice in 2024 -- and has been nothing short of spectacular in her second act. At the world championships in March, she stunned fans, her peers and even herself by becoming the first American woman to win the title since 2006.

44. A native of Sestola, Flora Tabanelli could become one of the faces of the Games for host Italy as she is among the country's best hopes for Olympic gold. During her debut World Cup season in 2024/2025, the freestyle skier won Crystal Globes for big air and the overall women's Park & Pipe -- and then earned the big air world championship title in March. And Tabanelli is just 17 years old. Her older brother, Miro, 20, also will likely be competing and has reached a number of big air podiums in recent years.

45. Great Britain's Mia Brookes started snowboarding at just 18 months old, and was competing at the national level by 11. She more than lived up to the early hype by becoming the youngest world champion in the sport's history in 2023, and also the first from her country to win a slopestyle world title. Since then, she has won multiple World Cup titles in slopestyle and big air, as well as three X Games slopestyle medals. Because she was unable to compete in Beijing due to age restrictions, the 18-year-old Brookes has been laser-focused on the 2026 Games.

46. Another teenage snowboarding phenom who could be earning some new hardware in Italy is American Ollie Martin. The 17-year-old capped off a stellar debut season by winning a pair of bronze medals at the world championships in big air and slopestyle in March. The previous month, he had become the youngest male snowboarder to win a World Cup slopestyle event -- and was already the youngest to ever land a 2160.

47. Currently a senior on the Penn State women's hockey team and the school's all-time leading scorer, 21-year-old Tessa Janecke is a star on the rise for the United States' national team. During the 2025 world championships, she scored the game-winning goal in overtime during the gold medal clash against archrival Canada -- cementing her status as one of the squad's most important members and making her a near-lock to make the Olympic roster.

48. A former track star at UNLV and a level 10 gymnast in high school, Kaysha Love has had one of the most unorthodox journeys to 2026 hopeful. Love, who started in bobsled in 2020, made her Olympic debut less than two years later as a push athlete and since then has made the elusive transition to pilot. After some early struggles in her new role, Love, 28, won her first monobob race on the World Cup circuit and then took home the monobob title at the 2025 world championships. Love will now look to continue her meteoric and improbable rise all the way to Italy.

49. Considered a gold medal contender in the 500-meter, 1000-meter and 1500-meter events, perhaps no speed skater will have more attention on them in Milan than American Jordan Stolz. The 21-year-old made his Olympic debut in Beijing, as one of the youngest members of Team USA, but has since kicked his career into overdrive. In 2023, he became the youngest single-distance world champion ever when he won the 500 meters -- then went on to win gold medals in the 1000 meters and 1500 meters as well. He replicated that feat at worlds again in 2024.

And in 2025, he appeared even more dominant, with record-breaking times and an historic 18 consecutive World Cup victories. He was derailed by illness by the end of the season, but he has already proven he will be the one to beat in Italy.

50-51. The first American curling team to qualify for Italy, Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin will compete in the mixed doubles event and have a chance to bring the United States just its third-ever medal in the sport. The pair won the world championship title in 2023 -- becoming the first Americans to do so in mixed doubles -- and they secured their Olympic berth following their victory at Olympic trials and a fifth-place finish at worlds in the spring. No American woman has ever stood on an Olympic curling podium -- nor has the country ever produced a medal-winning team in mixed doubles (which made its debut in 2018). Thiesse and Dropkin will have a chance to make history.

Deanna Stellato-Dudek (pictured with partner Maxime Deschamps) is back skating after a 16 years away from the sport. Photo by Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu via Getty Images

52. While many featured in this section are teenagers and rising phenoms, Deanna Stellato-Dudek is looking to put her name in the record books as the oldest female figure skating champion in Olympic history. At 42 years old, the former world junior silver medalist in singles returned to the sport after a 16-year absence and focused her attention on pairs skating. She teamed up with Maxime Deschamps in 2019, switched her citizenship from American to Canadian in order to compete with him, and the two set their sights on Milan.

In 2024, the pair won the world championship title and proved just how serious their medal campaign is. Incorporating a backflip this season, Stellato-Dudek could also be the first to compete the formerly banned move in pairs competition. If they were to win gold, Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps, 33, would be the oldest in combined age to do so in history. -- D'Arcy Maine

53. Canada has perhaps the most decorated player pool to choose from in hockey, and the team will be headlined by veteran superstars such as Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar. However, Team Canada management is also looking hard at including younger players, if only to gain valuable experience for 2030. Enter Macklin Celebrini. The No. 1 draft pick in 2024 by the San Jose Sharks, Celebrini has it all: smooth skating, defensive prowess, and the potential to pour on the points. The 19-year-old, who went pro after playing one year at Boston University, had a strong rookie campaign in San Jose. He then went to the 2025 world championships with Canada after the Sharks season and looked as if he belonged, scoring 3 goals and 3 assists in 8 games. -- Emily Kaplan

The Olympic mascots are named Tina and Milo, after the host cities. MATTEO CORNER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock. . 15137968b

The mascots

54-55. The official mascots are two stoats (small mammals related to the otter and weasel) named Tina and Milo. Their names are a tribute to the host cities Cortina d'Ampezzo and Milan.

The venues

56-60. The events are split up throughout northern Italy. Milan will host the opening ceremony, as well as ice hockey, speedskating, figure skating and short track. The Valtellina area will hold freestyle skiing and snowboard events in Livigno, and ski mountaineering and men's alpine skiing on the Stelvio slope. The Cortina cluster will host women's alpine skiing on the Tofane mountains, as well as curling and sliding sports in Cortina, with the biathlon in Anterselva. Val di Fiemme will have ski jumping in Predazzo and cross-country skiing in Tesero. Finally, the closing ceremony will be in Verona.

The new sport

61. Ski mountaineering ("skimo") will be new to the 2026 Olympics. A combination of uphill climbing and downhill skiing on a mountain terrain, the Olympic competition will feature three events: men's sprint, women's sprint and a mixed relay. The sport was recently contested at the 2020 Youth Olympic Games and was voted into the Olympic slate in 2021.

The new events in old sports

62-67. Events have been added in skeleton (mixed team), luge (women's doubles, and men's doubles will replace open doubles), freestyle skiing (women's and men's dual moguls) and ski jumping (women's large hill individual).

The difference the NHL might make

68-70. The U.S. men's hockey team hasn't won Olympic gold since its famous 1980 Miracle on Ice. But with NHL players back, the Americans have their deepest ever talent pool to choose from. The tournament will be a showcase for the growth of USA Hockey over the past several decades, with players now born and raised in all corners of the country. The Americans have not shied away from their expectations: gold or bust.

Leading the emotional charge is Brady and Matthew Tkachuk, sometimes known as the Bash Brothers. The brothers, sons of NHL legend Keith Tkachuk, were bold enough to orchestrate the three fights in nine seconds at the Four Nations tournament (though remember, there's no fighting in Olympic hockey). Brady and Matthew are also menaces on the ice, thanks to their relentless work ethic, and are beloved by teammates, setting the tone in the locker room. They'll be the faces of Team USA in Milan, but the Americans have plenty of other star power.

The team is likely captained yet again by one of the league's most lethal goal scorers: Auston Matthews, the former No. 1 overall pick who is also captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Matthews was born in Arizona. Vegas Stanley Cup champion Jack Eichel has grown into one of the best and most offensively dangerous shutdown centers in the league. And there's another set of brothers: Quinn and Jack Hughes, both super skilled game changers. -- Emily Kaplan

Matthew Tkachuk, left, and Brady Tkachuk are expected to lead Team USA in Milan. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

One thing to know about their sport, from the athletes

71. "The bond that we have with each other. And also the music really brings us all together. If I'm watching someone and they're skating to something really good, I feel so much closer to them. Even if they're my competitor, if I can connect with their program, I'm like one with them, I'm a fan." -- Alysa Liu, figure skating

72. "One thing to know in both halfpipe and slopestyle is that it's not about the very best trick you can do, but the run that you can put together with the best combination of tricks. And you have to be able to spin both ways pretty equally, but one way is your natural, comfortable way and the other way feels totally crazy. But you have to learn both." --Gus Kenworthy, ski slopestyle, halfpipe and big air

73. "It's the sickest sport on the planet, and more people need to know that. The beautiful thing about my sport is that there is no judging. There is no politics. You start at the top. Four people. The gate drops and first one to the bottom wins. It's simple." -- Nick Baumgartner, snowboard cross

74. "How genuinely fun it is to find rhythm and flow on a slopestyle course." -- Jamie Anderson, snowboard slopestyle and big air

75. "Everyone thinks that as competitors we butt heads, but in snowboarding, we're a judged sport and we're actually rooting a lot of our competitors on and good friends with a lot of them." -- Red Gerard, snowboard slopestyle and big air

Lindsey Vonn retired from ski racing in 2019 but is back for 2026. Photo by Christian Bruna/Getty Images

Milestones to watch for

76-77. With two gold medals, Mikaela Shiffrin will tie the Olympic alpine skiing record for most gold medals won. Currently, Croatian woman Janica Kostelic (2002-06) and Norwegian man Kjetil Andre Aamodt (1992-06) hold the record with four each. With one gold medal, Shiffrin can pass Ted Ligety and Andrea Mead-Lawrence for most Olympic alpine gold medals won by any American skier.

78-80. If Lindsey Vonn earns a medal at the Olympics, she would become the first American woman to win one in her 40s. She would also be the oldest American to win a Winter Olympic medal in 78 years -- only six Americans have ever won a medal at age 41 or older, and all six were bobsledders, in 1948 or earlier.

Vonn would also be the oldest, at age 41 and 111 weeks, to ever win a medal in alpine skiing. The record is currently held by Johan Clarey of France, who earned silver in the men's downhill in Beijing in 2022, at age 41, 30 days.

Finally, if Shiffrin or Vonn wins two medals of any color, they will break the USA Olympic women's alpine skiing record for most medals won. Currently, Julia Mancuso (2006-14) holds the record with four.

81-82. Sidney Crosby (who has been named to the 2026 team) and Drew Doughty (a contender for the squad) could each become the first non-Russian/Soviet hockey player to win three Olympic gold medals -- if Canada is able to pull off Olympic victory in Milan.

83-84. With one gold and three silver medals already, a medal in Milan would make Hilary Knight the most decorated U.S. Olympian of all-time in terms of total ice hockey medals won. She would join Canadians Hayley Wickenheiser and Jayna Hefford as the only Olympians to win five medals of any color in the sport. Knight already owns the record for most Olympic games played in for Team USA at 22. With at least three goals and six points in these games, she would become the new Team USA record-holder for most goals and points in Olympic play.

85-86. Knight's quest for gold will have to go through long-time rival Marie-Philip Poulin, who, like Knight, is also playing in her fifth Olympics -- tying a Canadian Olympic record for most appearances by an athlete in ice hockey with Wickenheiser and Hefford. Poulin has notched three gold medals (2010, 2014, 2022) and one silver (2018).

Like Knight, a medal earned would tie Poulin with Wickenheiser and Hefford as the only Olympians to win five medals of any color in ice hockey. And if that medal is gold, she would join fellow Canadians Wickenheiser, Hefford and Caroline Ouellette as the only Olympians to win four gold medals in ice hockey.

87-88. As mentioned earlier, if Chloe Kim once again wins gold in snowboard halfpipe, she will become the first snowboarder to win three straight Olympic gold medals. She can also become the fourth American to win three or more gold medals at the Winter Olympics, behind speedskaters Bonnie Blair and Eric Heiden (both with five) and snowboarder Shaun White (with three). -- ESPN Research

Must-watch events, from the athletes

89. "I'd love to watch and support any of the snowboarders, anything in the freestyle realm. But I also do love seeing some hockey. Hockey is a great event, with great energy. -- Nick Baumgartner, snowboard cross

90. "It will be far away [from the snowboard venue] in Milan, but I love watching figure skating. They're incredible and graceful and it's cool to watch their routines come together." -- Jamie Anderson, snowboard slopestyle and big air

91. I'm really looking forward to watching the hockey, and especially the curling." -- Red Gerard, snowboard slopestyle and big air

92. "I'm excited to watch some speedskating in person. I've never seen it." -- Amber Glenn, figure skating

93. "I'm always really excited to see hockey and always really excited to see figure skating." -- Gus Kenworthy, ski slopestyle, halfpipe and big air

94. "Snowboarding and skiing. I picked those up the last two years and it's been so much fun. My siblings love it. All my friends have been skiing for a bit and snowboarding too, so we try to go up [to the mountains] as much as we can. Even if I don't make the Olympic team, I will still be going to Milan and I will be watching the snowboarding and the skiing." -- Alysa Liu, figure skating

Upcoming Olympic trials and other dates of note

95. Curling Olympic trials: Nov. 11-16

96. Ski mountaineering athletes named to the U.S. Olympic team (One woman; one man): Dec. 8

97. Long track speedskating Olympic trials: Jan. 2-5

98. U.S. figure skating championships: Jan. 4-11

99. U.S. Olympic bobsled team named: Jan. 19

100. Snowboard, ski and short track speedskating rosters finalized (qualification period ends Jan. 18): Jan 26