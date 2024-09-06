Open Extended Reactions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Lindsay Mintenko, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, has resigned her position of managing director of the national team with USA Swimming.

Mintenko and USA Swimming announced the move Friday. Her nearly two decades with the governing body will end Sept. 20.

Mintenko served in her most recent role since 2017. Her resignation comes about a week after USA Swimming parted ways with CEO Tim Hinchey.

Hinchey helped establish new programs to counter sex abuse in the sport, but also lost support among grassroots coaches after years of declining membership numbers.

Mintenko oversaw the performance of the U.S. national team at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Interim CEO Shana Ferguson praised Mintenko's leadership and dedication during her tenure.

"We are a better sport and a better team because of Lindsay," Ferguson said in a statement.

Under Mintenko, USA Swimming became the first national governing body to employ a full-time staffer focused on mental health.

A search for Mintenko's replacement will begin immediately, according to USA Swimming's news release.