        <
        >

          Swimmer Léon Marchand withdraws from short course worlds

          • Associated Press
          Nov 30, 2024, 05:32 PM

          PARIS -- Léon Marchand won't compete at the short course swimming world championships next month.

          The four-time Olympic champion from France said Saturday that he needs rest after an intense year.

          The 22-year-old Marchand won five medals -- four of them gold -- at the Paris Olympics this summer.

          "I've done a lot of big competitions, and I'm exhausted," Marchand said. "It's time for me to step back, train hard and start preparing future challenges. I know you will understand, and I'm excited for what's ahead."

          The short course worlds are scheduled from Dec. 10-15 in Budapest, Hungary.