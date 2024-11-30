Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- Léon Marchand won't compete at the short course swimming world championships next month.

The four-time Olympic champion from France said Saturday that he needs rest after an intense year.

The 22-year-old Marchand won five medals -- four of them gold -- at the Paris Olympics this summer.

"I've done a lot of big competitions, and I'm exhausted," Marchand said. "It's time for me to step back, train hard and start preparing future challenges. I know you will understand, and I'm excited for what's ahead."

The short course worlds are scheduled from Dec. 10-15 in Budapest, Hungary.