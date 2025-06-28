Outlaws dominate Redwoods in high-scoring game

Open Extended Reactions

The Denver Outlaws surged past the California Redwoods with an emphatic 18-12 victory on Friday night during the Redwoods' homecoming weekend in San Diego, solidifying Denver's position atop the Western Conference standings.

The game showcased offensive firepower from both teams, but it was Denver's relentless attack and defensive prowess that proved decisive. Pat Kavanagh led the charge for Denver (3-2), delivering a career-high eight points with five goals and three assists. His performance set the tone early as he orchestrated plays from behind the cage and capitalized on scoring opportunities throughout all four quarters.

Logan McNaney anchored Denver's defense with 15 saves, maintaining his league-best save percentage while also jump-starting transition opportunities.

Other contributors for Denver included Brennan O'Neill, who tallied four points (two goals, two assists), Jared Bernhardt with three points (two goals, one assist), and Justin Anderson adding three points. Ryan Terefenko chipped in two goals while Graham Bundy scored twice -- including a crucial two-point goal -- to keep momentum firmly in favor of the Outlaws.

For California (2-2), Andrew McAdorey shined brightest despite the loss, recording five total points through one two-point goals, two single-point scores and an assist. Dylan Molloy added four points via a pair of single-point goals and two assists, and Chris Kavanagh contributed three points including a long-range strike early in the contest. Rookie Sam English impressed as well by netting his first professional multigoal game with three total points.

California goaltender Chayse Ierlan made 12 saves but struggled against Denver's efficient offense that consistently found gaps in coverage during fast breaks or settled possessions. Despite flashes of brilliance from their young roster -- especially McAdorey -- the Redwoods couldn't match Denver's depth or execution over four quarters.

Up next: The Redwoods wrap up their homecoming weekend Saturday at 6 p.m. against the Philadelphia Waterdogs. The Maryland Whipsnakes take on the Outlaws on July 12 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

